Advertisement

Disq, the promising young band To Watch, which focuses on the musical chemistry between the Wisconsiners and their lifelong friends Isaac deBroux-Slone and Raina Bock, impressed us at our SXSW party last year. And now they’re finally ready to release their debut album for Saddle Creek, Collector, a series of songs that have emerged from the various demos that the band’s five members have recorded over the years.

We have already heard Collector’s lead single and album opener “Daily Routine”, which masked the deep personal struggle behind his powerful indie rock guitars. And now they share another new track, “Loneliness”, an overwhelming power pop anthem. Listen and watch the accompanying music video on winter sports – directed by coool, the duo of Jake Nokovic and John TerEick – below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SGtD82ExtAQ [/ embed]

Advertisement

Collector is 3/6 over Saddle Creek. Pre-order here.