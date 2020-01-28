Disneyland of Hong Kong is closed because the coronavirus death toll in China rises to 56

Advertisement

Published: January 26, 2020 9:55:15 AM

Business continues as usual at the hotels in Disneyland, but CCTV reported. (File photo)

Hong Kong’s popular Disneyland and Ocean Park theme parks are closed from January 26 to help prevent the spread of a deadly corona virus that broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan, state media CCTV reported on Sunday.

The Shanghai government said Friday that Shanghai Disneyland will be closed from Saturday.

China is on a seven-day New Year’s holiday that started on Friday, a period in which the amusement parks are usually full of tourists.

China has confirmed 1,975 cases of patients infected with the new corona virus from January 25, while the virus’s death toll has risen to 56.

The virus originated at the end of last year in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei and has spread to Chinese cities such as Beijing and Shanghai, as well as to the United States, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Australia, France and Canada.

