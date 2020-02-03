Disney + unveils first MCU TV footage in Marvel trailer

Advertisement

And you also thought that the Marvel Studios stuff you saw through the Tremendous Bowl might be so new Black widow Pendant? Marvel followers were in for a big shock when Disney + decided to take a quick look at the footage of their first series of MCU TV revelations. The 30-second trailer reveals the primary footage of The hawk and the winter soldier. Wanda vision, and Loki, and it drove the net through the ultimate moments of massive recovery.

Additional information: Each incoming Marvel and MCU TV sequence

If you haven’t seen it yet, you can watch the Disney + MCU TV trailer here …

Advertisement

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62EB4JniuTc (/ embed) video from “Huge Sport” Spot | Marvel Studios | Disney +

While this doesn’t contain too much information, we even have the official Disney + and Marvel Studios synopses on each of these three revelations. They are dark, but you have to do it first.

THE FALCONY AND THE WINTER SOLDIER

“After the occasions of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson / Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) take a trip around the world to test their skills and endurance at Marvel Studios. The hawk and the winter soldier, The brand new sequence is staged by Kari Skogland. Malcolm Spellman is the lead author. Debuts on Disney + this fall. “

In contrast, there is only a few seconds of footage from The hawk and the winter soldier There is a key element that should not be ignored. It seems to us to take a first look at an exemplary new USA Walk type MCU character, designed by Wyatt Russell.

Now we have additional information about The hawk and the winter soldier right here.

0 “width: 100%; peak: 100%; place: absolute; left: 0px; prime: 0px; overflow: hidden” frameborder = “0” sort = “textinhalt / html” src = “https: // dailymotion. Com / embed / playlist / x64kq2? autoplay = 1 & mute = 1 “width =” 100% “peak =” 100% “enable =” autoplay “allowfullscreen =” “>

WANDA VISION

“Marvel Studios” Wanda vision combines the model of basic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and resourceful and foresighted (Paul Bettany) – two overpowering beings who lead their great suburban life – suspect that not every part is due to it appears. The brand new sequence is staged by Matt Shakman. Jac Schaeffer is the lead author. Debuts on Disney + this year. ”

As surreal and crazy as Wanda vision Apparently there could be some massive revelations hidden in all of its basic sitcom homages, so as not to emphasize the truth that it gives us a first look at a correct Scarlet Witch comic costume!

Now we have additional information about Wanda vision right here.

LOKI

“In the Marvel Studios” LokiThe mercury villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) takes up his position as god of mischief in a brand new sequence, which was created after the occasions of Avengers: Endgame, Kate Herron directed and Michael Waldron is chief author. Debuts on Disney + subsequent year – 2021. “

Now we have additional information on that Loki The right TV sequence here.

Disney + is now available to subscribers. You can get one Free trial of Disney +on us right here!

Mike Cecchini is the editor in chief of solar, You may be able to learn more about his work here. Watch him on Twitter @wayoutstuff.