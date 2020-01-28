Disney legend John Musker “stunned” by the live remakes of the studio

Advertisement

Published: January 28, 2020 14:00: 52 pm

John Musker says he wants the studio to create original content instead of recreating the classics.

John Musker, half of the directing duo behind the original Aladdin and The Little Mermaid from Disney, says he would like the studio to create original content instead of recreating the classics.

Musker, who last worked on Disney’s Moana with director Ron Clements, said he was “stunned” by the series of live remakes that the studio produces.

“I am stunned by the live remakes, although the most successful ones for me are ironic, who reinterpret the source to a greater extent, such as Maleficent. I think (Jon) Favreau is a brilliant filmmaker, but the shot-by-shot faithful to the hand-drawn Lion King, as well as the unimpressive animation in his film, didn’t make me involved, “the filmmaker told The Hollywood Reporter .

“In general I would rather see more original content, and fairy tales, especially because of their nature, do not seem to accommodate or demand the expansion and / or repetition of their self-contained narrative arches,” he added.

Clements said he wants hand-drawn animation functions to make a comeback.

“I miss the hand-drawn features and hope there is a future for this unique and very special kind of animation. I think people really miss it, and it’s ready for a possible comeback,” he said.

Since 2010, Disney has been strategically recreating Alice in Wonderland’s animated classics. Until now, it has revived iconic films such as Lady and The Tramp, Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast.

In 2020, the studio will release the Mulan remake and 101 Dalmatians prelude Cruella, starring Emma Stone. Live action adaptations of The Little Mermaid and Bambi are also being made.

