Disney boss Bob Iger replies to Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola's criticism of Marvel

Disney boss Robert Iger has shot administrators Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola again after Oscar winners have classified Marvel’s blockbuster franchise films as “theme park” films and “despicable”.

“I’m confused about it. If you have to deal with films, this is definitely the right thing for you,” said Iger in a dialogue with Wall Road Journal editor-in-chief Matt Murray during a WSJ journal at WSJ Tech Reside speak on Tuesday in California.

Iger vigorously expressed the administrator’s feedback again, saying: “It is so disrespectful to all the people who work on these [Marvel] films who work just as hard as the people who work on their films. … Are you going to tell me that Ryan Coogler, who makes “Black Panther”, does one way or another something that is lower than what Marty Scorsese or Francis Ford Coppola ever did in one of their films? “

Bob Iger deals with the October issue of WSJ. Journal.Charley Gallay / Getty Photos

Iger concluded his feedback with “I mentioned it.”

Scorsese started the controversy not long ago when he said in an Empire Journal interview about the superhero films: “I don’t see them … this is not a cinema” and in contrast the films about theme parks.

After various administrators and writers of the Marvel films, along with James Gunn and Joss Whedon, criticized Scorsese’s feedback, Coppola came to a French film awards ceremony to protect the director of “Raging Bull” and publicly mentioned: “When Martin Scorsese says that Marvel footage shouldn’t be cinema, it is decent because we assume we learn something from cinema, acquire something, some enlightenment, some data, some inspiration. “And” Martin was a guy when he mentioned that this is not the case in cinema. He did not say that what I am simply saying is despicable. “

Iger said on Tuesday: “I reserve the term ‘despicable’ for someone who has committed mass murder. These are movies … I don’t understand what they’re trying to criticize us for when we make movies that people clearly have fun with. “

He added that the film company has “comparatively thin edges” and that such profitable superhero films allow retailers to distribute and show different types of films, such as those by Scorsese and Coppola, to play theater.

Also speak at the WSJ. The journal at WSJ Tech Reside was Naomi Campbell and Demi Moore, who are with Iger on three different October covers from WSJ. Diary.