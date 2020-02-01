Advertisement

Disney asks Taika Waititi to develop a new Star Wars film. With The Rise of Skywalker, Disney has left a period in the Star Wars universe behind and asked Thor: Ragnaroks director Taika Waititi to develop a new Star Warfare film.

Disney ends its new Star Wars trilogy in 2015 with The Rise of Skywalker and continues to work on the future sequence. According to a report by Hollywood Reporter (THR), Disney and Lucasfilm need talented director Taika Waititi to develop a new Star Wars film.

Waititi revives the droid character IG-11 in the Star Wars sequence The Mandalorian with his voice. As you may be able to see, the well-known title is already part of the Star Wars universe. However, Disney and Lucasfilm seem to need more than Waititi.



What exactly Disney and Lucasfilm need from the highly gifted title is currently unclear. We also don’t know if the film is separate from the project Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, developed. The path for Star Wars films is in the air. The place where the universe will go after the new trilogy ends is unclear.

The last Jedi creator, Rian Johnson, mentioned in an earlier claim that he had created a completely new trilogy, but we all know almost nothing about this company. Sport of Thrones creators David Benioff and DB Weiss have also agreed to Disney to develop a new Star Wars film. Nevertheless, the duo’s substantive agreement in terms of content with Netflix led them to leave the company.

Waititi, some of the profitable administrators of the current interval, can give the sequence a whole new look when he makes a new Star Wars film by mixing the fantasy sci-fi style with the same comedy as in Thor: Ragnarok. In the fourth ring of Marvel, the New Zealand filmmaker mentioned that Thor: Love and Thunder will start shooting in August. The film’s imaginative and forward-looking date is November 5, 2021.