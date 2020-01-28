Advertisement

Disha Patani said she was inspired by Hollywood star Angelina Jolie for her role in the upcoming film Malang, in which she plays a character with shades of gray.

“It was a very exciting role, and I said yes to her within five minutes of starting the story. Since girls very rarely get the chance to play gray characters, I bought them. I love bad guys. I have it loved being one. ” baddie. angelina jolie is my most popular in this room. I look up at her. she is the best baddie in the world, she is the sexiest baddie in the world. I picked up a few things (from your films), “patani said.

Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu can also be seen in Malang, and the teaser assets shared so far have caused a sensation among the public. In fact, the chemistry between Disha and Aditya is widespread. On this subject, Disha said: “I am lucky enough to work with people I have admired. This admiration is visible on the screen. It is so easy with people I have worked with. If you are comfortable, it works good. that’s it. ” the main key to chemistry. “

The release of Malang is scheduled for February 7, 2020.

