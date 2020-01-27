Disha Patani talks about Angelina Jolie's inspiration for her character in Malang: Bollywood News

Advertisement

Disha Patani will play a character with shades of gray for the first time in Mohit Suri’s thriller Malang. The film also plays key roles in Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemmu. This is a very interesting role for Disha, since her role in the previous two films was that of a girl next door.

When asked about her inspiration for the role, Disha Patani quickly replied that Angelina Jolie is her favorite actress in this genre. Disha calls her the sexy babe in this room and admits that she picked up a few things from Angelina’s films. She also talked about working with Aditya Roy Kapur for the first time. She is lucky enough to have the opportunity to work with those she admires.

Malang is expected to appear on February 7th.

