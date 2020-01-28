Advertisement

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is preparing for the upcoming malang and looks forward to working with superstar Salman Khan in Radhe again later this year. Disha first worked with Salman in Bharat last year.

“Given that Salman, sir, has been such a big star in Bollywood for years, I never thought that I would get another chance to work with him after Bharat. When the film was running, I was just happy about it that I had worked with Salman Khan, but when the opportunity for Radhe came up, I was on cloud nine. I liked the story and worked with Sir again! I think everything along with my hard work happens because of luck, “Disha told IANS.

No matter whether it is Kung Fu Yoga, Baaghi 2 or Bharat, the actress has done many stunts. As an adventure sports fan, Disha says she loves all the action. In the upcoming film Malang with Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Khemu, Disha plays a young, independent girl.

“When I talk about my habit of watching films, I saw a lot of action and horror films in my youth. I like to see bad girls kicking in the ass and beating the boys! So, action is definitely something I love. In Malang, I also have the opportunity to do action. I think my body is quite flexible and that is an advantage when I try stunts or adventure sports! “shared the actress.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is scheduled to appear on February 7th.

