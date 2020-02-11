Advertisement

Disha Patani has been the city talk since the trailer for her recent release, Malang. The film finally hit theaters last week and the malang fever made a wild impression on the audience.

Recently Disha went incognito and went to a theater in Mumbai and experienced a massive fan frenzy, especially during the song Hui Malang.

About the overwhelming response, Disha says: “It feels amazing that not only my fans but everyone loves the film. I am grateful to my fans for the love they gave me. Wherever I went, there is just so much love – from the dear fans who cheer to the support that is always there. “

She adds: “I just want to thank each of them for their love and hope that I will always stay true to their expectations.” The actress has a huge fan base and has recently reached 40 million followers on Instagram.

Disha’s new film Malang is on the work front in cinemas. It will be seen next in Radhe across from Salman Khan and then in KTina.

