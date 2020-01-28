Disha Patani on her role in Malang: Angelina Jolie is the best villain in the world and has picked up a few things

Advertisement

Actress Disha Patani says that she was inspired by Hollywood star Angelina Jolie for her role in the upcoming film Malang.

Disha plays a gray figure in the film directed by Mohit Suri, and the actor said she enjoyed the process of working on the film because it gave her the opportunity to explore her dark side.

“It was a very exciting role, and I said yes to her within five minutes of starting the story. Since girls very rarely get the chance to play gray characters, I bought them. I love bad guys. I have it loved being one. ” baddie. “Angelina Jolie is my favorite in this field. I look up to her. She is the best villain in the world, she is the sexiest villain in the world. I picked up a few things (from her films),” said Disha PTI in one Interview.

The film shows Disha opposite actor Aditya Roy Kapur and the chemistry of the duo on screen was appreciated by the audience. The 27-year-old actor believes that the key to good chemistry is being comfortable with the co-star. “I’m lucky enough to work with people I’ve admired. That admiration is visible on the screen. It’s so easy with people I’ve worked with. It works well if you feel good. It’s the most important key to chemistry. “

Disha said she has starred with well-known directors like Puri Jagannadh in Loafer and Neeraj Pandey in her Bollywood debut M.S. Dhoni: The untold story, Ali Abbas Zafar in Bharat and Suri, taught her a lot about the craft. “I am a director and I am totally dependent on them because they know the script well. I was very lucky to work with these great directors … I am blessed to work with directors who are good actors”, added her.

Malang is expected to be released on February 7th with Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu

