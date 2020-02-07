Advertisement

Disha Patani has made waves everywhere since the first glimpse of Mohit Suri’s next malang. The actress looks absolutely stunning and hot with her avatars in the film and has really kept the mystery and intrigue factor in the plot alive. From the beginning of the film to the end, there is no moment to catch your breath – with her sizzling appearance and the shadow of her character.

The people who have already seen it call it Disha’s live wire performance. It ensures that we stay on the edge of our seats, and it must be credited that the thrill remains intact in both halves of the film. Without any spoilers, this film offers the best of Disha we have ever seen – from her hottest of hot avatars, where we see her dressed in bikini and chic, to her energetic presence.

With the reviews everyone raves about Disha in Malang, which appears in the cinemas today. The actress has a promising line-up in which she will reunite with Salman Khan in Radhe, and then there is Ekta Kapoor’s KTina.

The actress has played a prominent role on screen in all of her films and is always experimenting with her avatars, but with Malang we experience an avatar that we have never seen before. Disha in a thriller in itself is a surprise, but it acts as an anchor for everything and we sure love it.

Is there already a FOMO that you are dealing with? This is exactly what we feel every time Disha shows thrills on the screen in Malang and gradually unlocks the secret for the audience.

