In December 2019, Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat resigned. The reason was the constitutional and political crisis that was triggered by the murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Here we talk to Guardian investigative reporter Juliette Garside about her role in uncovering the truth about what happened.

What was your first encounter with Daphne Caruana Galizia?

I had gone to Malta before Daphne was killed to report on some of the political controversy she exposed. She was Malta’s most famous journalist and worked on very important stories. We feared that it was isolated. Her son answered and asked for support, and I went out shortly before the general election. We only wish we could have done more. There are major social and government problems in Malta and the news agencies often require the patronage of one or the other party, but Daphne had alienated both of them through their work and exposed them. It was very effective and asked the big questions. She wanted to highlight her country’s disrupted electoral system, financial supervision and money laundering, and ask how a European nation like her could act without consequences.

Juliette Garside at her desk in the Guardian’s London office. Photo: Graeme Robertson / The Guardian

How did the investigation go?

The first episode of our Daphne project was released in April 2018, six months after she was killed in a car bomb. We were a loose association of journalists from Reuters, the Times of Malta, Le Monde and the Süddeutsche Zeitung, who had agreed to work together. The idea for the collaboration came from Laurent Richard, the Parisian documentary filmmaker. He had just launched the Forbidden Stories network, the mission of which is to continue the work of reporters who have been silenced in some way, either by violence, imprisonment or, in Daphne’s case, murder. Our stories focused on police investigations, but also concerns about corruption in political and business circles. I had received a copy of a large data leak from a flagship power plant project. Daphne had received the data when she was killed. She hadn’t had time to look at it. We found secret information that showed that this power plant was a really bad deal for Malta as the taxpayers lost money with their fists.

In October 2018, a year after the murder, we published another round of articles. The main one was about 17 Black Limited, a mysterious shell company that Daphne had investigated shortly before her death. E-mails showed that other Shell companies in Panama, which belong to the Minister of Energy and a second key member of the government, should receive 17 Black payments. But nobody knew who it belonged to. Reuters announced that the owner was the businessman Yorgen Fenech, who also owned the power plant.

Matthew Caruana Galizia (left) and Paul Caruana Galizia, the sons of the murdered Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, visit a vigil in front of the Maltese High Commissioner in London six months after their murder. Photo: Tolga Akmen / AFP via Getty Images

The police had arrested the suspected bombers awaiting trial. But the investigation into who ordered the murder had stalled. Two years later, the mastermind was still at large.

Finally, a middleman was arrested in November 2019 and he started talking. After receiving an apology from the president in exchange for information, he named Fenech the person who paid for the attack. Fenech was arrested when he tried to flee Malta on board his yacht. He denies the allegations of complicity in the murder. Soon after his arrest, we saw the resignation of the two cabinet members who were said to have received payments from 17 blacks: former Energy Minister Konrad Mizzi and Prime Minister Keith Schembri. They both deny wrongdoing. At that point, the media had turned to the world of history.

What was your main role in reporting on this story?

Before I joined the investigation team, I worked as a business reporter. My specialty is financial reporting, especially stories about tax evasion and money laundering. I have good legal and business knowledge and am able to take a forensic look at financial accounts and traces of money and assist in searching large amounts of data. It is often quite a tiring and tedious job and the types of stories we uncover are legally risky, but it is important to get a clear picture of what is happening.

Who else was involved?

Jacob Borg from the Times of Malta reported an incredible amount on site. He got a tipoff and was at the marina last November watching Fenech try to flee the country with his yacht. His boat was stopped and the police brought him back ashore. Stephen Gray at Reuters was key to the 17 Black Investigations – a true “shoe leather journalist,” as they say – as were Daphne’s sons Matthew (a computer programmer and investigative journalist) and Paul (also a journalist). Carlo Bonini from the Italian newspaper La Repubblica was also great when it came to police contacts. And of course my Guardian colleagues Hilary Osborne and David Pegg, my editor Nick Hopkins and our Washington investigative correspondent Stephanie Kirchgaessner. It was Stephanie who arranged for us to get the data about the power plant from Daphne’s sons.

Why was the Guardian well positioned to cover up this story?

The Guardian is a large readership platform that can deliver the much-needed rocket fuel for a story like this, but it cannot be stressed enough how much collaboration was required to get it going. One of the things that sets us apart from many other media groups is the lack of a paywall, which means that we are read very often. And we publish in English, which gives us an enormous potential readership. Our readers are interested in this type of story. We have a long history of supplying tax evaders, corruption and kleptocrats with bleak pasts. We did research on the Swiss HSBC bank, Apple, the Chinese retail trade and of course the Panama and Paradise papers, which had a huge impact. It is an area that we want to keep well-equipped.

Did Daphne’s death trigger changes in Malta?

One impact was the resignation of Joseph Muscat as Prime Minister. His Labor party is still in power, and he has been replaced by Robert Abela, who was considered the continuity candidate. People don’t think he will prosecute the corruption cases uncovered during this affair. When Fenech is on trial, it is possible that people who are closer to Muscat may be affected. So who knows what that brings?

Perhaps more importantly, Europe has recognized the dangers that corruption in Malta poses to the rule of law in the EU. And we see the beginnings of civil society in Malta; The citizens feel empowered. It is so important for the family that this story continues to be told. No one has yet been convicted of murder and political corruption has not been addressed. There is still a feeling of impunity. Daphne’s story is far from over.