LaMonica Garrett said when he auditioned for Arrowverse’s crossover opportunity last year, “they were actually mysterious” regarding the function. As such, when I put it on, “I used to be the one I enjoy?” (At that time, his biggest guess was Val-Zod, a black Superman.) Then, as soon as he heard that he was enjoying it, it says on the monitor : “Your thoughts go straight to” Disaster “”, says the Comedian Books Fanboy.

And now the “catastrophe on infinite earths” is getting closer.

To prepare for the event, Garrett revised the well-known story of DC Comics, which he consumed for the first time as a child. “I’m learning comedian books anyway, so that’s a good analysis,” he said throughout his stay in TVLine’s Comedian-Con-Suite. And while the monitor’s swimsuit would help him embody the enigmatic, god-like being, Garrett went on to discover “the right vitality” for the character. Along with its clear methods.

“Probably the most effective characters, you can barely hear them,” he says, citing the godfather as an instance. In addition, the monitor “has been in operation for billions of years”, so coping with Oliver Queen & Co. “is just another walk through the park for him!”

In this Q&A video, Garrett discusses the nature of his season cameos for Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl, the latter of which looked a little … shameful, and J’onn J’onzz’s vengeful brother brought down a worse one Lex Luthor. “All the monitor does is serve the catastrophe,” explains the actor. “In retrospect, it could be that he wanted to place this person there…. He does dangerous tasks for a higher function. “(Shortly after this interview, it was announced at Comedian-Con that Garrett would even enjoy the anti-monitor.)

Garrett notes that “disaster” has been mentioned in a future headline since the start of The Flash pilot. “So I’m definitely one of the puzzle’s final remarks.” The adjustment could be tedious. The whole lot from the comedian e-book arc: “From what I saw, they did it.”

Press “Play” above to get to know Garrett better. You will also learn how troublesome he will be during the five-part crossover this year, how he imagines the dynamics of Oliver / Monitor, and how he considers closing his mouth to the Designated Survivor season 3.

