Disabled pensioners have been increasingly forced to repay alleged social assistance payments as the government has progressed in debt despite repeated claims that the program is not aimed at the needy.

Given the increasing pressure on the government to send emails that indicate that they have received legal information that the system is illegal, it can be said that since 2016 at least 11,000 disabled pensioners have fully repaid the Robodebts and the value the debt fully paid by these recipients increased by 230% between 2017-18 and 2018-19.

The legality of the system has already been reviewed – the government faced a federal challenge – as more money was withdrawn from disability pensioners who were well on the way to giving up a record amount in the six months to December. The government settled the case in November.

Now many of the 600,000 debts spent are under a legal cloud as the government has the prospect of being forced to pay thousands of welfare recipients debt based solely on the erroneous method of “income generation”.

Labor government spokesman Bill Shorten told Guardian Australia: “The government’s assurances that they have not raised Robodebt debt to vulnerable people have proven to be clearly wrong.”

Individual cases of vulnerable people’s debt – including $ 14,500 in debt to a disabled person – have been reported, but the government has always downplayed the number of vulnerable people covered by the system.

In August, when the Guardian unveiled a secret proposal to significantly expand the program to over 65s and other “sensitive groups,” including people with disabilities, the government said it was not considering a proposal that would compromise online vulnerabilities People to start Australians “.

The new numbers provided to the Senate in response to Labor questions complement the evidence that people who are considered vulnerable by the public have increasingly been included in the system.

They show that retirees with disability benefits paid Robodebts $ 7.7 million back in 2018-19, compared to $ 2.3 million in 2017-18. They had already repaid $ 7.2 million in the six months ended December 31, 2019.

Centrelink saved $ 2.8 million in 2018-19, an increase of $ 1.6 million in those who receive sick pay – which is paid at a fresh start rate to people who cannot work due to an illness Compared to the previous twelve months. The 2019-2020 period was again the most lucrative year for Centrelink in this group. $ 2.2 million was paid back after only six months.

Disabled and sick robo-living

However, the data only covers the fully repaid debt, meaning that the total number of debts spent and the value of these alleged overpayments would likely be much larger.

The government previously announced that it had spent around 600,000 in debt worth approximately $ 1.9 billion under the program, although most of the money has not yet been repaid. In general, the program focused on suspected overpayments from Newstart, Youth Allowance and parental allowance.

A spokesman for Services Australia, Hank Jongen, told the Canberra Times in November that an “early change in the agency’s program” was that income compliance checks would not be carried out for people with vulnerability indicators.

robodebt tax returns

However, as part of the Centrelink processes, pension recipients with disabilities do not automatically receive a vulnerability indicator in their files.

Shorten said: “Services Australia has been promoting improvements to the system to spare the weak, but these figures that Labor received in the Senate show the opposite.”

Green Senator Rachel Siewert said she is also deeply concerned that the data appears to show that the government “has selected people who receive disability benefits to a significant extent as target groups”.

“When you draw a disability pension, you already have a number of problems that you are dealing with, and I would suggest that they are more prone to layoff pressure,” she said.

The government announced in November that it had raised more than $ 15 million from 9,149 people with a vulnerability indicator through the Robodebt program.

The Department of Human Services, now Services Australia, also previously said that only a “small number” of retirees were addressed in online compliance reviews.

As part of the Senate’s Robodebt program, they indicated that 4% of all income tests targeted retirees with disabilities. This would correspond to 34,000 Robodebt checks on disability pensioners after a total of 850,000 checks recorded by the agency between 2016 and 2019.

Data released in the Senate showed that Centrelink seized $ 182,292 from disability tax returns in 2018-19, an increase of 1,897% year over year.

According to Jongen, the data “does not represent an increase in review activity”.

He said there was no increased focus on disabled pensioners, but he would not say why the value of the debts that were fully repaid to disabled pensioners has increased dramatically.

On the increase in tax refund guarantees, he added: “The statistics reflect a general trend in the number of former customers who meet the criteria for tax refund guarantees that occurred across all payment types in fiscal year 2018-19.

“The tax refund for 2018-2019 mainly reflects the completion of older reviews that were initiated up to three years earlier.”

The government is under pressure to reveal that the Robodebt program was illegal when it received legal evidence. So far, it has refused, leading an ongoing class action lawsuit filed by Gordon Legal late last year.

