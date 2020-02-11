Dingdong Dantes shows support for ABS-CBN after Calida's petition

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Dingdong Dantes used social media to demonstrate his support for ABS-CBN on Tuesday, February 11, after Attorney General Jose Calida petitioned the Supreme Court to invalidate his legislative right to vote to explain.

In a series of tweets, Dingdong said that all of them, although coming from a competing network, are one in the industry.

“Magkaiba man ng bakod, we are one in the media industry. We love the many talents and crafts in this network, whose products and products directly or indirectly promote the lives of millions of Filipinos,” he said.

– Dingdong Dantes (@dingdongdantes) February 11, 2020

He also quoted Buhay Party Leader Congressman Lito Atienza, who asked Congress to act on the franchise renwal.

“This congress is really paralyzed by inactivity. and we shouldn’t deserve to be called people’s representatives. “

– Dingdong Dantes (@dingdongdantes) February 11, 2020

The descendants of the Sun Star said he hoped Congress would do the right thing.

“Ultimately, I pray that the true interests of the people take precedence over any other political agenda that serves as a countermeasure against alleged abuse, from the point of view of the rule of law.

“I also pray that the government will hear its voters through Congress. After all, Congress should vote for us. #NoToABSCBNShutDown.”

– Dingdong Dantes (@dingdongdantes) February 11, 2020

Some of the previously mentioned ABS-CBN stars have expressed their support for the network.

The Supreme Court said Tuesday that they will give ABS-CBN 10 days to comment on the petition requesting an injunction (TRO) on the network’s KBO channel.

The Quo Warranto petition comes after President Rodrigo Duterte promised to block renewal of the network’s franchise. The franchise expires in late March 2020.

In the Philippines, broadcasters such as radio and television broadcasters are required to obtain a Republic Act 3846 license from Congress. The draft concession must be approved by the House of Representatives before being sent to the Senate. A version of the law approved by the House of Representatives and the Senate still requires the approval of the President. – Rappler.com