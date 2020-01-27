Advertisement

Diet Cig are back. The fiery indie rock duo, made up of singer-guitarist Alex Luciano and drummer Noah Bowman, shared a new song called “Night Terrors”. To coincide with the news, Diet Cig also announced spring tour dates for North America and Europe.

“Night Terrors” is the first new music the band has shared since the release of their first album, Swear I’m Good at This, in 2017. It’s a blustery pop song with a stripped chorus that complements the rest pretty well of the song . But lyrically, he sees Luciano struggling with his frequent night terrors and the stress he puts on his loved ones.

“The idea of ​​night terrors also represents the fact that no matter how hard I try to organize a specific and perfect version of myself, the embarrassing, strange and unpleasant parts will always be there too,” she said in a statement. Press release. “The people I am closest to will always see them, when they inevitably come out of me like my night terrors in the middle of the night. This song is about the hope that real people will love me even with all of my weird weird stuff underneath. “

Post “Night Terrors” below.

Expect to hear the new single played live when Diet Cig goes on tour in May and June. The trek begins in Bristol, England on May 2 and ends on June 6 in Charlottesville, Virginia. Along the way, they will perform in London, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Montreal, Chicago, Toronto and elsewhere. Better yet, Diet Cig will be supported by Sad13 and Thin Lips for a few shows. Find an updated list of their tour schedule below.

Tickets for the Diet Cig Spring Tour dates will go on sale this Friday, January 31 at 10:00 a.m. local time via their website. Buy tickets for all their upcoming concerts here.

Diet Cig 2020 tour dates:

02/05 – Bristol, United Kingdom @ Rough Trade

04/04 – Brighton, United Kingdom @ The Hope and Ruin

05/05 – Manchester, United Kingdom @ YES

06/05 – London, United Kingdom @ Camden Assembly

05/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer # ^

05/15 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat # ^

05/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Williamsburg Music Hall # ^

05/18 – Providence, RI @ The Met # ^

05/20 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair # ^

05/21 – Montreal, QC @ Le Ritz # ^

05/22 – Ottawa, ON @ 27 Club # ^

05/23 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground # ^

05/24 – London, ON @ Rum Runners # ^

05/26 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx # ^

05/27 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall # ^

05/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line # ^

05/29 – Iowa City, IA @ The Mill # ^

05/30 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar # ^

02/06 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar # ^

03/06 – Asheville, NC @ Gray Eagle # ^

04/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Hell # ^

05/05 – Durham, NC @ Motorco #

06/06 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern #

# = w / Sad13

^ = with thin lips

