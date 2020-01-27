Advertisement

In 2015, we named the pretty punk duo Diet Cig a group to watch based on the magnetism of their first EP, Over Easy. This was followed two years later with an album called Swear I’m Good At This. The cohesion endlessly demonstrated by Alex Luciano of Diet Cig has proven to be contagious, and today they are sharing a new song and new tour dates.

This new song, “Night Terrors”, is quite a comeback. The real power of this track is the battery, which launches the atmosphere head down in weightlessness. A garage groove is built, swaying back and forth while digging a familiar but anthemic sensitivity. A soft vulnerability in the fragility and femininity of the voice adds an irresistible softness. Here’s what singer and guitarist Luciano said about “Night Terrors” in a press release:

This song focuses on my very real and frequent experiences with night terrors and other bizarre sleep activities. If we’re close enough to have shared a room already, you know what I’m talking about. This song comes out to you. The idea of ​​night terrors also represents the fact that no matter how hard I try to organize a specific and perfect version of myself, the embarrassing, weird and hateful parts will always be there too. The people I’m closest to will always see them when they inevitably come out of me like my night terrors in the middle of the night. This song is about the hope that real people will love me even with all of my weird weird stuff underneath. Even when I yell at them from my sleep on the other side of the hotel room.

Listen to “Night Terrors” below, where you can also find Diet Cig’s tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

05/02 Bristol, United Kingdom @ Rough Trade

04/04 Brighton, United Kingdom @ The Hope and Ruin

05/05 Manchester, United Kingdom @ YES

06/05 London, United Kingdom @ Camden Assembly

05/14 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer # ^

05/15 Washington, DC @ Black Cat # ^

05/16 Brooklyn, NY @ Williamsburg Music Hall # ^

05/18 Providence, RI @ The Met # ^

05/20 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair # ^

05/21 Montreal, QC @ Le Ritz # ^

05/22 Ottawa, ON @ 27 Club # ^

05/23 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground # ^

05/24 London, ON @ Rum Runners # ^

05/26 Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx # ^

05/27 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall # ^

05/28 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line # ^

05/29 Iowa City, IA @ The Mill # ^

05/30 Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar # ^

02/06 Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar # ^

03/06 Asheville, NC @ Gray Eagle # ^

04/04 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Hell # ^

05/05 Durham, NC @ Motorco #

06/06 Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern #

# = w / Sad13

^ = with thin lips

“Night Terrors” is now available via Frenchkiss.

