Diddy warns the Grammys: “You have 365 days to put this shit together”

Advertisement

Sean “Diddy” Combs wants the Recording Academy to stop playing with the Grammys. After accepting the Salute to Industry Icons Award at a pre-Grammys gala on Saturday, the rapper spent six minutes in a row criticizing The Recording Academy for its lack of diversity and transparency, notes Billboard. Better yet, he wants to help hold them accountable. “You have 365 days notice to collect this shit,” he said. “It will take us all to get there.”

Diddy’s speech lasted 40 minutes in total and he wisely used the last six minutes to resolve the issue before a massive crowd at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California, including Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Keith Urban, Joni Mitchell, Cardi B, Migos, Janet Jackson, President of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, and members of the Academy’s Board of Directors. Diddy admitted that he had “been in conflict” when receiving the award because “hip-hop was never respected by the Grammys”. As the crowd encouraged him, he continued: “Black music has never been respected by the Grammys to the point that it should be … And it stops now.”

Advertisement

“I officially start the stopwatch,” he said. “You have 365 days to collect this shit. We need transparency, we need diversity. It is a non-profit organization that is supposed to protect the well-being of the music community … But it will take us all to get there. Artists and executives will have to recognize their power. So sign me up. I’m here to help make a difference and help us achieve a positive outcome. “

(Read: The Grammys retreat to past traditions: racism, misogyny and irrelevance)

He went on to explain how power should be both recognized and taken into account. “My goal was to create success records,” he said. “Now it’s about making culture progress. My culture. Our culture. Black culture. And for me to be worthy of an icon award, I have to use my experience to help make a change. On that note, I close: you all have 365 days. “

So Diddy ended his speech by doing just that: dedicating his Industry Icon Award to notable Grammy snubs in recent years, including Prince of 1999, Beyoncé’s Lemonade, Kanye West’s Graduation, Missy Elliott’s The Real World, Nas’ Illmatic, Michael Jackson’s Off the Mur and Doggystyle by Snoop Dogg.

Although Diddy did not name Deborah Dugan, CEO of the Recording Academy, ousted in her speech, she plays a role in the lack of diversity in society – they forced her to take administrative leave after allegedly trying to correct their rigged appointment process. A few days ago, Dungan detailed the Grammy’s allegations of corruption, discrimination and rampant rape in a shocking EEOC complaint.

(Read: Ranking of each Kanye West album from worst to best)

Read the full transcript of Diddy’s closing commentary on the Grammys below:

Now to my other family, my musical family. During the most difficult year of my life, you were all there to watch me and push me. And I want to tell you that I appreciate it. I like this. And I wouldn’t be here if I hadn’t received these messages. I want to thank everyone here from the bottom of my heart who really cared about me. And we are a musical family. We have to be there for each other.

And now because we are a family, I have to be honest. For the past few days, I have been in conflict. I am honored by the industry I love, the family I love. But there is an elephant in the room, and it’s not just the Grammys. Discrimination and injustice are everywhere, at an all time high. But there is something I have to say to the Grammys. I changed my middle name to love. So it’s Sean “Love” Combs now. So I say this with love to the Grammys because you really need to know that.

Every year you kill us all, man. Dude, you talk about the pain. I speak for all the artists here, the producers and the executives. The time it takes to make these records, to dedicate your heart to them … and you just want a level playing field. In the big words of Erykah Badu, we are artists and we are sensitive to our shit. We are passionate. For most of us, that’s all we have. It is our only hope.

Truth be told, hip-hop was never respected by the Grammys. Black music has never been respected by the Grammys to the point that it should be. So right now in this current situation, it is not a revelation. This thing is happening. It doesn’t just happen in music. It happens in the movies, in sports and around the world. And for years, we have allowed institutions that have never had our interests at heart to judge us. And it stops now.

I officially start the stopwatch. You have 365 days to collect this shit. We need the artists to regain control, we need transparency, we need diversity. It is the room that has the power to make the changes that need to be made. They have to make the changes for us. It is a non-profit organization that is supposed to protect the well-being of the music community. This is what is stated on the mission statement. It’s the truth. They work for us.

We have the power. We decide what’s hot. If we don’t go, nobody goes. If we don’t support, nobody supports it. We control what’s cool, we control what’s hot. We control what your kids listen to, what they dance to, we control what a video game is, we control the way they wear their pants, they slacken their pants … We control everything.

Now we are not going to solve this problem tonight. But it will take us all to get there. Artists and executives will have to recognize their power. And I stand here today not only to pet you, because as I said, you are a non-profit organization. We just need to get it right. And I’m here for the artists.

So sign me up. I’m here to help make a difference and help us have a positive outcome. I believe that all of my brothers and sisters there will be willing to work for this right. Because we just want it. We just want to be able to go to the Grammys. You must understand. We saw Quincy Jones and Michael Jackson; Michael Jackson holds eight Grammys and dropped the Grammys. But do you know why he dropped the Grammys and why he got eight Grammys? Because they never nominated him for Off the Wall. Thriller was therefore his revenge. It was not his honest job. It was his revenge. It’s like, okay, you all want to fuck with me? I will take your souls. And then we had Thriller.

My goal was to create success records. Now it’s about advancing culture. My culture. Our culture. Black culture. And for me to be worthy of an icon award, I must use my experience to help make a change. On that note, I close: you all have 365 days.

And I want to dedicate this award to Michael Jackson for Off the Wall, Prince for 1999, Beyoncé for Lemonade, Missy Elliott for The Real World, Snoop Dogg for Doggystyle, Kanye West for Graduation and Nas for Illmatic.

To stay up to date on all the highlights of the ceremony, be sure to follow our full coverage of the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Advertisement