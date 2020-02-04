Diddy files to legally change the name to Sean Love Combs

Advertisement

Sean Combs has inherited many names over the years – Diddy, Puff Daddy, Puffy, P. Diddy – and now he has chosen another one, Love.

The 49-year-old Dangerous Boy founder petitioned the Los Angeles County courtroom on Wednesday to change his authorized name from Sean John Combs to Sean Love Combs based on documents received from The Blast.

The petition states “the name of the center should be changed” because the music managers only arrange for the transfer. In 2017, however, Diddy announced that he had plans to choose “brotherly love” or just “love”.

“I decided to change my name again,” said the Mughal in a November 2017 Twitter clip. “I’m just not who I used to be, I’m something completely different. So, my new name is Love, also known as Brother Love. I can’t answer Diddy, Puffy, Puff Daddy or any of my various monikers, whether it’s Love or Brother Love. “