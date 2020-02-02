Did Veronica Mars forget Dick? Has Bachelorette activated Luke P.? ABC misses great concept? And more Qs

Advertisement

We bought questions and you bought (possibly) solutions! Another week of television has passed. We still have open questions about information together with Veronica Mars, Intuition, Youthful and Love Island!

1 | Didn’t Logan seem to know who Leo was in Veronica Mars Episode 4? He even says that he “didn’t know there was a historical past” between the FBI agent and Veronica – and isn’t that strange when Logan bought the stolen proof tapes from Leo throughout the collection’s one-time series? If Veronica and Logan had to buy a Hulu gift in the same episode, wouldn’t they want to do something as dark as Handmaid’s Story as a replacement for Harlots? Has anyone else wondered why Logan was suddenly poor (after Dick in episode 2)? Wasn’t it bizarre that the finale – main spoiler alert! – No reaction from Dick that (spoiler) was beheaded and (spoiler) blown up? And finally, TVLine reader Kelly asks: “Who was married longer: Veronica and Logan or Caroline and Stefan?”

2 | Is Davis, the broker of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Was the concept that Izel “targeted” him for a neck break?)

Advertisement

3 | How The Leisure Technique Man Was Confusing: Why didn’t ABC Air Marvel’s massive Section Four reveal, which comes from Comedian-Con, reveal on an otherwise sleepy summer Saturday night?

4 | Wasn’t the finale of the big little lies a bit overwhelming and predictable when you think about all the possible twists and turns that we could rely on? And can you still imagine a third season after this end? Besides, Shailene Woodley must have been joking …?

5 | In the Burden of Fact Finale, Joanna’s extremely tangential questioning of this remaining witness – as profitable as it might be – should have been stopped by an opposing lawyer, right?

6 | Was it good or anti-climactic for Concern the Strolling Lifeless to undermine expectations by not killing a single character in the mid-season finale?

7 | Are we pretending that Intuitions Lizzie has a say in giving the brand new man from another city her abandoned, non-public job? And in a world full of smart pants, happy and / or funky TV health workers, intuition – who is frankly a bit fat – is a refreshing change?

8 | Did the Bachelorette producers really want to allow Luke P. to do more abuses to get the last drop of the drama out of this scenario?

9 | Wasn’t Rami’s oath ceremony in the final of the Codex the rousing, swelling second at the end of the season that they apparently assumed it was?

10 | The Legion group that convinced us of all the very unusual problems was the strangest sing-along for “(What’s So Humorous’ Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding” this week – along with a number of fresh ones characters killed?

11 | Was Good Hassles Gael, who reduced his luxurious hair, probably the “OMG! Nooo! TV moments of 2019?

12 | What purpose can Handmaid’s Story commander Lawrence have to keep the Pink Middle dossiers in his basement … besides that it was much easier for June to find them?

13 | Why hasn’t the police put Jane and Rafael at least a couple of security measures since Rose used to focus on them? Did Rose’s death represent a recall to Aaron Zazo’s ice drilling in Chapter Two? And why should This Is Mars already have a premiere? I have not simple picked up as much as collection?

14 | Is The InBetween’s Ed a pioneer for the most annoying character of 2019? How’s that with the random accent?

15 | Wasn’t it good to listen to someone who recognizes how expensive their chic wardrobe is?

16 | Has Liza’s drug-induced tango on Youthful sparked your curiosity about the Josh / Charles love triangle this week? Or are you not interested that the present beats the same useless, attractive horse?

17 | Does Press Your Luck give players no reason not to squeeze their luck, as more and more large cash in the bonus rounds offers an almost immediate chance of winning Whammy’d winnings?

18 | Is another Life ship, The Salvare, somewhat sensitive (e.g. the fragile looking outermost ring!) For exploring areas / navigating quickly through particle fields?

19 | Is it just us or is Love Island just boring?

20 | Would you like Holey Moley from ABC as is, or would you like A) celebrities and B) without constant comment?

21 | “Screams David Arquette”, “Scrubs” Donald Faison “… and Rob Riggle. Has the Hollywood Sport Evening just given up on employee issues?

Meet the feedback together with your solutions – and other questions that you would like to share!