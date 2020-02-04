Did suits have a lot of setbacks? Was Legion Nightmare petrol? Supergirl pregnancy information? And even more TV questions!

Advertisement

We have received questions and you have (possibly) received solutions! Another week of TV has passed and we still have open questions about revelations along with Jett, Legion, Suits and Krypton!

1 | Hey, Jett: Can we agree that sitting next to each other in an empty stadium isn’t exactly mysterious?

2 | Why exactly did Large Little Lies’ Celeste have to disclose confidential information about her sexual intercourse life in a household courtroom that she heard in front of a full gallery of viewers? And did that single tear leave a trace on her cheek that Bonnie’s comatose mother really heard her daughter’s full confession?

3 | How scared you at Euphoria when detectives reduced Maddy’s shirt to their will?

4 | Are the useless strollers actually worried about Al and June? A nuclear reactor threatens to become quieter, and will you also stop making progress on your group’s escape plan to go from heart to heart longer? Couldn’t you drive and talk at the same time?

5 | The Bachelorette followers: Did the violent rainstorm that suddenly hit Hannah hit Luke P. on the curb, suggesting that maybe God is at her aspect?

6 | Was Legion’s shadowy “time-eater” the biggest nightmare fuel on a great, lengthy television – or no less than since the faceless child last week?

7 | Who found that the live streams of the Emmy nomination announcements were worth logs before launch?

8 | Do Schitt’s Creek’s 4 Emmy nominations give you hope that pop will one day receive an Emmy recognition in 2020?

9 | How could no one find that June was holding a scalpel behind the glass partition walls of the hospital room?

10 | What if the Gossip Woman revival is about how Dan transforms into … Joe Goldberg? (Twist!)

11 | Which Jane the virgin villain are you over it: Rose or Magda?

12 | How much did you wish Krypton’s Nyssa had a car seat when Seg’s ship headed for a crash?

13 | Did suits put additional Mike / Rachel references in season 9 premieres than in season 3 as a whole?

14 | Regarding the good doctor who sells Jasika Nicole – also known as Shaun’s love curiosity Carly – to the collection. Even if Carly is just another obstacle for Shaun and Lea?

15 | Does a possible revival of Nash Bridges mean a return to the Blue Skies program at the USA community?

16 | While it’s nice that Jeremy Jordan is returning to Supergirl, is it strange that it’s not until after the crossover and therefore probably not in time for Winn to improve Kara himself? Will Ms. Tessmacher tell us how locked up she and Lex were?

17 | Sarge from Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D. “dusted” in the new trailer?

18 | What is Kate Bosworth as much as …?

