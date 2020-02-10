Did Luke Evans and his friend Rafa Olarra do 'Instagram Official'? - OBSERVE

Advertisement

Luke Evans went on “Instagram official” with his friend Rafa Olarra on Sunday and published a video of the couple titled “He loves my Welsh humor … no, honestly! he does !! “But they have been fairly” public “about their legal capacity for many months.

Olarra is an art director at Faena Hotel Miami Beach and a triathlete. He ran the Miami Marathon 2020 on Sunday and published a photo after the run.

Evans said in a comment on the photo: “I followed you all the way … as always.”

People magazine noted that Evans “liked” a comment from designer Brian Atwood, who commented on “cute couple” in the photo, so suddenly they were “official,” so they probably didn’t see them.