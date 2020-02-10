Advertisement

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino is reportedly dating Midsomer Murders’ famous actress Felicity Dean after being single for years. The two debuted as a couple on the BAFTAs’ red carpet, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“They have known each other for years, but are now a couple. Visiting the BAFTAs together was a great statement,” said a source. Pacino, 79, has had several long-term relationships over the years, but he’s never married.

He is the father of three children – the oldest is daughter Julie with acting coach Jan Tarrant and the twins Anton and Olivia with actress Beverly D’Angelo. On the work front, Pacino was nominated for best supporting actor for his appearance in The Irishman. Interestingly, this is his first Oscar nomination in the 27 years of his career.

“The idea that it’s the first (nomination) in a long time, well, that’s cool, but I guess just getting an Oscar nomination, it’s just that you just feel good? It really does “said Pacino.

