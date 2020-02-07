Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Secretary of State Eliseo Rio Jr. retired and closed disputes with Secretary of State Gregorio Honasan after a survey by the Department of Information and Communication Technology that allegedly used 300 million pesetas for cyber security purposes

DICT released the Rio and Honasan joint statement on Friday, February 7, to “clarify” the use of Intel funds.

“To clarify the record, Under Secretary Rio never mentioned a deviation in the payment of the DICT’s confidential costs. His statements about the need for confidential spending may have been misinterpreted, and it is emphasized that these were his own personal views and not those of the department, ”the statement said.

While Rio never used the word “anomaly”, he made harsh statements to the media on the matter, adding that the DICT’s statements were “deceptive and incredible”. Rio even asked how the agency could spend millions and billions to liquidate the amount in just two months.

In various interviews, Rio also gave the topic the reason for his resignation. However, the recent joint statement states that he resigned for “personal reasons” rather than a conflict with Honasan or the Intel funds.

“My resignation has not yet been approved by the President. I could not leave my post until he accepted my resignation,” Rio said in a text message to Rappler.

An Audit Observation Memorandum of January 20, from which Rappler received extracts, showed that the DICT did not exhaust the funds for its projects, so that there was a “huge balance” until the end of the year.

Honasan then used this credit as a cash loan of 300 million pesetas for the secret and secret service funds of his office.

The measure not only violated the rules on confidential means, but also prompted the Examination Board to determine that the DICT had not effectively fulfilled its mandate for 2019, particularly in the area of ​​cybersecurity.

The DICT insisted that the funds were used correctly.

In addition, the funds were not used to monitor individuals, but to “lawfully monitor and control systems and network infrastructures”.

Rio, a retired general from the Philippine Army, previously said that while the results of these operations should not be released to the public, the details of the confidential operations would have to be disclosed. – Rappler.com