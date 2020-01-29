Dia Mirza collapses at an event; says her blood pressure was low

Advertisement

Dia Mirza was mercilessly cheated after collapsing at Jaipur Literature Festival when she talked about climate change. In front of the audience, the actor said that they shouldn’t be afraid to show their feelings. “Don’t hold back being an empath. Don’t be afraid to shed your tears … feel it … feel the full extent of everything. It’s good … it gives us strength .. that is not an achievement, “said the actor.

Dia Mirza explained why she collapsed at the event: “His (Kobe Bryants) helicopter that crashed in California worried me. There are different things that get us excited on different days, but we take care. I was overwhelmed because my blood pressure was low. “

A group of internet users called it “Dramebaaz” and compared it to environmental activist Greta Thunberg. “Meet Dia Mirza, our Desi Sasti Greta Thunberg,” one user tweeted. Another commented, “She should fill her nose with wet cotton for five minutes. The earth could use five minutes more oxygen.”

Advertisement

It means having a heart. Try it out. That makes you part of the solution. ðŸ ™ ðŸ »#ClimateAction #ClimateEmergency https://t.co/akS1qfhZae

– Dia Mirza (@deespeak)

January 28, 2020

Mirza struck back and wrote, “It means having a heart. Try it sometime. It will make you part of the solution.” Said it like a boss.

Get the latest entertainment news and updates here. Also download the new Mid-Day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Advertisement