Bollywood icon Dharmendra is still a popular face with fans of the new generation, and the seasoned actor likes to look back on the days when he lived in a garage and worked in a drilling company. “I used to live in a garage because I didn’t have a real home in Mumbai. To survive in Mumbai, I worked in a drilling company where I got 200 rupees and worked overtime to make a little more money,” he added added.

The seasoned actor became nostalgic after participants in Indian Idol’s 11th season performed the song “Kal ki haseen mulaqat ke liye” from the 1976 superhero by actor Charas.

Dharmendra, who comes from Punjab, was a top star in the 1970s and 1980s. His memorable films include “Phool Aur Patthar”, “Anupama”, “Seeta Aur Geeta” and “Sholay”. Padma Bhushan’s recipient has also produced films such as “Ghayal” and “Yamla Pagla Deewana 2”.

“Indian Idol” is broadcast on Sony Entertainment Television.

