The creators of Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar’s leading actor Bhoot, Part 1: The Haunted Ship, gave breathtaking insights into the horror thriller on Monday, January 27th.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh ​​published the fascinating pictures on Instagram and wrote: “#VickyKaushal and #BhumiPednekar … Dharma Productions takes a bold step to promote his first horror company #Bhoot Part 1: #TheHauntedShip .. Dharma’s landmark has darkened on social media … Posted on February 21, 2020. “

#VickyKaushal and #BhumiPednekar … Dharma Productions takes a bold step to promote its first horror company #Bhoot Part 1: #TheHauntedShip … Dharma’s iconic logo has gone dark on social media … February 2020. pic.twitter.com/rkQt25iacy

– taran adarsh ​​(@taran_adarsh)

January 27, 2020

The first picture is the iconic logo of the Dharma production, which has now become dark as a house, while the second shows a blood-stained glass, which means: The dark times are now beginning.

Previously, Vicky released the second poster, which saw him caught under water in a seemingly sinking ship. A ghost held the actor. Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship is part of the horror franchise that revolves around a ship that is static on the beach.

The horror thriller produced by Karan Johar also features Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in leading roles. The film is scheduled for release on February 21, 2020

