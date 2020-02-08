DFA delivers aid to Filipinos in Wuhan

Advertisement

China’s city of Wuhan is currently blocked to curb the spread of the novel 2019 corona virus

Published on February 8, 2020 at 12:43 pm

Updated February 8, 2020 at 12:47 p.m.

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has started distributing relief supplies to Filipinos who have been stranded in Wuhan City, China, the epicenter of the novel 2019 coronavirus outbreak.

The EDA’s on-site repatriation team reached the zero point of the nCoV outbreak on Friday, February 7, to conclude agreements with the Chinese authorities for the planned return of Filipinos to the city.

“We already have our EDA team in Wuhan City and they work on site to prepare for the repatriation of our SAW. They take a great personal risk for the sake of our Kababayan (compatriots) and I welcome them for that.”

During their stay, officials traveled to the neighborhoods where FIlipinos lived to distribute food and staple foods.

The FDFA said that 56 people, including 7 spouses and 4 infants, would join the government’s efforts to return them to the Philippines. The agency previously announced that it would repatriate Filipinos living in Wuhan and Hubei as the coronavirus continued to spread.

The city of Wuhan is currently blocked because the authorities are trying to contain the coronavirus.

Upon arrival in the Philippines, the returned Filipinos will be quarantined for a mandatory 14-day period in the athletic village of New Clark City in Tarlac. – Rappler.com

