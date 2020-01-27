Advertisement

America remains shocked by the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

It emerged on Monday that the helicopter had received special clearance to fly in foggy conditions that had failed police air operations.

Bryant, 41, was one of America’s most famous athletes. When his death was confirmed on Sunday, the television broadcasts were interrupted for interrupting the news reports.

Advertisement

Seven other people died in the crash, including a well-known California university baseball coach, John Altobelli, and his wife and daughter, Keri and Alyssa.

California authorities did not immediately confirm the identities of the victims, but friends and family members said that Gianna’s basketball coach Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan, the pilot of the plane , also died. The other two victims were identified as Sarah Chester and her daughter Peyton, a teammate of Gianna.

The National Transportation Safety Board was investigating the foggy Sunday morning accident 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. The medical examiner said it could take days to recover the remains of the victims due to the rugged terrain of the accident site.

On the morning of the crash, Sgt Yvette Tuning, shift commander of the Los Angeles Police Air Support Division, told the New York Times that police helicopters were not flying.

Citing audio recordings between the pilot and air traffic control at Burbank Airport that are available online, The Times said that the decision to grant the helicopter special clearance would be at the center of the investigations.

“We are going to look into the maintenance records for the helicopter,” NTSB manager Jennifer Homendy told reporters earlier. “We will review the records of the owner and operator of the helicopter and a number of other things.”

Kurt Deetz, who worked as a pilot for Bryant, told the Los Angeles Times that the S-76B, the helicopter model used by Bryant, was considered safe, comparing it to “a Cadillac, a limousine – it’s a limousine”.

Bryant has won five NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers, one of America’s most famous sports teams. The team announced Monday that its Tuesday game against the LA Clippers would be postponed.

Among those who paid tribute to Bryant after the accident were past and present presidents.

On Twitter, Donald Trump wrote: “Kobe Bryant, although one of the best basketball players of all time, was just getting started. He loved his family so much and had such a passion for the future. The loss of her beautiful daughter, Gianna, makes this moment even more devastating. “

Barack Obama also paid tribute.

“Kobe was a legend on the ground and just starting what would have been just as significant a second act,” he wrote on Twitter. “Losing Gianna is even more heartbreaking for us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to [Bryant’s wife] Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. “

Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna and their shared love of basketball – video report

Sunday’s Grammy Awards were staged at Staples Center, the home of the Lakers and the scene of many of Bryant’s greatest achievements. Alicia Keys paid tribute to the start of the ceremony alongside Boyz II Men from Philadelphia, Bryant’s hometown.

Keys said, “We are together at the biggest music night celebrating the artists who do it best, but to be honest with you, we are all feeling crazy sadness right now.

“Right now, Kobe and his daughter Gianna… are in our minds, they are in our hearts, they are in prayer, they are in this building. Take a moment and keep them in you and share our strength and support with their families. “

Outside of the Staples Center, hundreds of grieving Lakers fans gathered throughout the day to leave flowers and share moments of silence, sometimes chanting “Thank you, Kobe!” And “MVP!” Fortunes have sprung up across the region, including outside a shoe mural from the Palace of the Star in LA, and near his family home in Newport Coast.

Michael Jordan, one of the few players in NBA history to surpass Bryant’s accomplishments, spoke of his own grief.

He said in a statement, “I loved Kobe – he was like a little brother to me. We used to speak often and I will miss these conversations very much. He was a fierce competitor, one of the great players in the game and a creative force. “

Tributes were also paid to Gianna, who was 13 and one of Bryant’s four daughters. The pair were on their way to Bryant’s basketball academy near Los Angeles, where Gianna was scheduled to play in a tournament, when the helicopter crashed. She had talked about following in her father’s footsteps and playing professionally in the WNBA.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Bryant “was generous with the wisdom he had acquired and saw it as his mission to share it with future generations of players, taking special pleasure in conveying his love of the game at Gianna “.

Alicia Keys and Lizzo pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at the Grammy Awards – video

Bryant was also mourned outside the United States. He spent much of his childhood in Italy where his father, Joe, played basketball professionally.

“All NBA players are important because they are legends, but he is particularly important to us because he knew Italy so well, having lived in several cities here,” said the president of the Italian federation. basketball, Giovanni Petrucci. “He had a lot of Italian qualities. He spoke Italian very well. He even knew local slang. “

Bryant was extremely popular in China, where he was arguably more famous than Jordan and another Lakers star, LeBron James.

“From elementary school to university, he accompanied the youth of countless people and spoke of the love of basketball in many young Chinese,” wrote People’s Daily in an article published on the Weibo social media platform.

Bryant’s reputation was tarnished after his arrest in 2003 for charges that he raped a woman in a Colorado hotel. Bryant denied the allegations, saying the meeting was consensual.

The case was closed after the alleged victim refused to testify at trial. Bryant then apologized to the woman, saying, “I now recognize that she did not and does not see this incident in the same way as I do.”

Bryant and the woman settled a separate civil action out of court.

.

Advertisement