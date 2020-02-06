Detraveon Brown says he was misled by Ole Miss on National Signing Day

Advertisement

Detraveon Brown left many in confusion after his announcement on National Signing Day.

The recipient of the Northwood High School (Shreveport, La.), Rated as a three-star recruitment by 247Sports Composite, announced on Wednesday for cameras that he would play football at Ole Miss. He even broke into tears during media interviews, according to the Shreveport Times.

“I believe in the Lane Kiffin word. He told me I could come, turn Ole Miss and I kept his word. They played in the SEC and they play on the biggest stage and I just took his word and I became “I fell in love with when I went there,” he told Shreveport TV station KTBS after he seemed to be signing with the rebels.

But when reporters started asking around, they soon discovered a problem: Brown signed a letter of commitment that did not exist.

It is unclear what exactly happened, but Ole Miss told Shreveport TV station KTAL that the school had not offered him a scholarship offer and that the school had no papers on the recipient. The Shreveport Times and KTBS confirmed the same KTAL report.

The KTBS report says they became suspicious when Ole Miss Brown did not mention the signatories today. The school denied further comment and told KTBS: “We don’t have any official paperwork with him, so I’m afraid we can’t comment at this time.”

From KTAL:

Northwood High has chosen not to speak in the file about the signing of Brown. Two sources told KTAL / KMSS that Brown had another Division I grant on the table, but that he continued to sign a fake statement to Ole Miss.

The Shreveport Times had a similar report:

It seems that Brown, who had broken a number of Falcons records during his productive career, not only did not actually sign a scholarship with Ole Miss, he never received an offer from rebel coaching, according to a source at the school.

However, Brown claimed on social media on January 15 that Ole Miss had offered him a scholarship.

He told 247Sports on Monday – two days before National Signing Day – that Ole Miss has withdrawn his scholarship offer.

“Coach (Derrick) Nix (from Ole Miss) told me today that they have turned over a receiver,” Brown told 247Sports. “He told me they no longer had room for me. It’s a crazy company. I told Coach Nix that I still love Ole Miss. He told me they had just turned over a receiver. It’s like it is in this one business. I have no hard feelings. “

So in Brown’s account of events, he continued to sign his commitment letter, although Ole Miss had pulled the stock market. In the report from Ole Miss, the school never offered him a scholarship.

What makes all this confusing is that Brown was a wanted recipient. Allegedly he had a Division I scholarship on the table and 247 Sports reported Houston, Kansas and Kentucky at other schools that showed interest.

UPDATING: Brown issued a statement Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after making this statement, it was revealed that he had instead signed to continue playing in North Texas.