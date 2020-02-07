Detour Natalie Zea spilled her double position, including working on the pole

Advertisement

TBS ’The Detour (Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. / 9:30 a.m.) has embarked on one of his particularly sudden forays, revealing that Robin has a twin named Bluejay. “BJ”, as it is called (and what does it apply to?), Got out first as a wild little boy and later turned out to be a real bat.

When we finally tuned in, BJ was on “husband” Nate’s side after cutting her locks on her twin’s and tying an unconscious Robin in a barn. So if you happen to be a fan of Natalie Zea, this exciting bow is actually twice as good. What will happen to the double doppelganger? TVLine invited Zea to think about what she wanted to bring back – and to burden her husband’s “idiotic” function in all of this.

TVLINE | As I mentioned on Twitter last week, I wasn’t expecting two of you.

Yes, effectively, neither do I. (Laughs) I doubt I used to be, but I wasn’t before.

Advertisement

TVLINE | Was dual function a secret this season that you just couldn’t share with individuals?

It’s funny because I only did a few interviews before the start of the season with people who saw them (screeners) and everyone asked me about it, so I guess it wasn’t a big secret. I guess it depends on who you ask, since I thought it could be an excellent little shock. I think it was a pleasant little twist.

TVLINE | How much time did you plan for BJ?

We correctly receive scripts for the first three quarters of the season before the start of the recording. So, I had it, but I’m not massive in preparation, so I didn’t do much. A lot of them were like a match day, but I think it’s okay, because a whole lot of them are just within the …

TVLINE | Much of it is their language.

Exactly. I don’t really have to do much.

TVLINE | Did you do any evil twin things about Passions? I used to try to remember …

No. No, there were a couple of individuals who managed to be evil twins. I was not considered one of them. I wasn’t absolutely necessary!

TVLINE | So, no chance of choosing one of the ways to turn around to have the right eye line and all of the things …

No, but once I did The followingSam Underwood played twins, so I was ready for the hardship it may be. I imply it was not boring for us to be sincere as our schedule is so unrealistic. There was no boredom, but there are quite a few repetitions because you have to do everything twice. I was prepared for this as I watched Sam do it and the man they hired to play Sam’s double was so nice. He really put a lot of effort into it. (Co-Star / Series Co-Creator) Jason (Jones) and I were on the same website to ensure that my lookalike, the BJ lookalike and the Robin lookalike look, were actors as an alternative to the simple (substitutes) ).

TVLINE | I regularly hear that it is actually necessary.

Actually necessary, they were usually incredible. As one of them went on YouTube and saw interviews from me so they can get my cadence and gestures. Crazy, right? They were actually two of the hardest working people this season, they were just so timely. I’m assuming that there have been very, very, very long days and that one of them usually didn’t do anything other than stand outside the camera and watch my gestures and emulate myself during the scene and then do it If she comes back, she will be able to make sure that she is in sync.

TVLINE | That is the only factor that drives me crazy with double packs. If you know you are just standing there, this is for you. You gesticulated! She would bow her head there! “

Yes. They had, in fact, let it down, and what was crazy was that they were all very precise about who they were attending. You weren’t just me who took part in these characters. One was very special BJ and one was very special Robin. They all went out. It was nice.

TVLINE | What will be the most difficult for BJ if she pretends to be Robin?

(Your possible fall) is ultimately one thing that is really silly, a slip that should be a gag. She screwed it up in the last minute.

TVLINE | I suppose the question might really be: is it striving at all?

For sure. I will say for sure in their personal approach.

TVLINE | And what does Robin need to get out of her predicament? We finally noticed that she was knocked out and chained in a barn.

Actually, she has to rely on some real idiots. (Sarcastic) She’s super patient with stuff like that too. So it has to be “of high quality”.

TVLINE | One kind of idiot is performed by Mr. Travis Schuldt (Zea’s husband of almost 5 years).

Certainly. He didn’t want to go back to his location because our daughter was starting teaching and he was really working on Splitting Up Collectively during the same period. He said, “Look, you’re in your care, we’re not coming to see you.” So I asked Jason to rent him for a episode or two just to bring my household to Vancouver. In the end, he had to leave for two weeks, then two weeks later, and everything ended up on my daughter’s birthday, so it couldn’t have been higher.

TVLINE | Speak objectively…. How did he do as a fool?

That’s his area of ​​interest, so … If he had found it, it might have been really embarrassing. It’s like his strength, so he actually had no excuse not to nail it.

TVLINE | When you realized that this story was popping up, you tried to do Robin a little more, not “nerdy”.

Not loopy? Steamed extra? No, maybe that was a very good word, so thank you for that. (Laughing)

TVLINE | When BJ comments on what a drop of Robin is, I want to say, “She’s not, though. She’s cool.”

I know it’s not that dangerous. BJ is also the king insaneSo you may not really believe what she says.

TVLINE | Have you ever spoken particularly roughly for a personality?

Sure, as a result, I did two Tom Kapinos revelations (Californication and White Well-known). But minus the Tom Kapinos revealed, that could be a no. BJ no longer maintains much with their language.

TVLINE | I don’t suppose it is a spoiler to say that one of your characters does pole dancing later this week. There are sure to be some anecdotes from it.

Right, as with all things The detourThere was no actual rehearsal or dialogue about what would happen. We just left the cameras running and I set out to do it, and Jason does what he does best – he just responds. It was not an attractive dance. Nothing is attractive about this dance …

TVLINE | However, it seemed difficult, among the stunt-y strikes, like getting your foot caught in a (spoiler).

Sure thanks. Not an easy feat, is it? However, my stunt double did the massive stunt (at the end of the routine).

TVLINE | I screamed when that happened.

Yes, I wasn’t, even if I had to.

TVLINE | You are so brave in this gift with physical humor.

When I look at it on the website, I usually don’t notice what makes a bit more sense once we get hired. It’s a lot in the head (by Jason).

TVLINE | This gift keeps reinventing its premise. Will the finale be in season five when you renew?

The previous scenes of the season finale only make sense when there is another season. So talk to the guys upstairs!

TVLINE | Speaking of finales: as part of the introduction of TVLine Finish of Decade, we have justified Justified as one of the best sequence finals of the 2010s.

Yes, everyone has somehow reached their pleasant end … It’s humorous, because when you’re a little further away you say, “Right, that’s the one approach that may have ended.” I think it was real daring and brave to make it Do you understand it’s kind of a bloodless episode? Anyway, not bloodless, but there was no kind of impairment to anyone in that sense, and I think that was satirically the most important twist of all. All people came out of here relatively unscathed.

TVLINE | They had Raylan and Winona enjoying themselves with some ice cream and seeing the kid romping around. It was almost at home.

How suddenly and nice! I’m just thinking that in the weeks and months that went so far there were quite a few hypotheses about how Justified would end and who would die. It was very Sport of Thrones, like “OK, who’s going to do the kill checklist?” As a result, it will clearly be a bloodbath. “

TVLINE | But Wynn Duffy also survived!

Yes, everyone did it. Yes.