Details on WWE Changing RAW Announce Team

Advertisement

WWE has started a new announcement team after the Royal Rumble. We previously reported that a change is coming, but few fans have also expected Byron Saxton to return.

Dave Meltzer explained the latest team changes announced by WWE at Wrestling Observer Radio. It seems that Vic Joseph is out and that Byron Saxton is back.

“So, essentially, Tom Phillips replaces Vic Joseph on RAW, the decision is a permanent decision made last week. Byron was still going to be the third guy, the decision was made to have Bryon there and that’s it. Lawler, which was originally supposed to be a short-term decision… he’s here for longer. So this is it. “

Advertisement

We never know if WWE will keep an advertising team for more than a few months at this point. It takes time for a team to find its rhythm, but things are a little different when you try to find yourself on the same wavelength on national television.

If you use the quotes in this article, credit Ringside News

Advertisement