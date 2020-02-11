Despite political risks, Fitch Ratings increases the outlook for the Philippines

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Global debt monitor Fitch Ratings raised its outlook for the Philippines from “stable” to “positive” despite regulatory risks under the Duterte administration.

On Tuesday, February 11, Fitch cited the country’s solid macroeconomic policy framework, tax reforms and moderate inflation as factors for the revision.

She also cited the country’s improved ease of doing business ranking from 124 to 94.

The improved prospects give the Philippines a higher chance of a credit rating from its current BBB status to the coveted rating A. A higher credit rating means lower borrowing costs for the state and the private sector.

“The Philippines will continue to be one of the fastest growing economies in Asia Pacific by 2020-2021, well above the current” BBB “median,” said Fitch.

The upward correction is taking place as politics and natural disasters shake up the Philippine economy.

President Rodrigo Duterte recently reviewed Manila Water and Maynilad Water Services’ allegedly burdensome concession agreements, but the debt keeper has downplayed the economic impact of this move. (READ: (OPINION | Point of Law) Business Challenges That Can’t Scare Us)

“The recent government decision to review certain contracts with private companies can create uncertainty, but Fitch believes the general business environment will not be affected and foreign direct investment will be strong for the time being,” said Fitch.

Foreign direct investment declined by 30% from January to November 2019.

“Fitch expects political continuity in the short term as the president’s term expires in 2022. A decisive victory in last year’s midterm elections should continue to support the government’s ability to implement its political agenda,” said Fitch.

Fitch predicts that economic growth will accelerate to 6.4% and 6.5% in 2020 and 2021 after slowing to 5.9% in 2019.

However, it has been found that the spread of the novel corona virus and natural disasters can affect economic activity.

“It is still early to assess the impact of the outbreak, but the economy appears to be a little less vulnerable than regional competitors as tourism accounts for less than 3% of GDP (gross domestic product).” – Rappler.com