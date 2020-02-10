Despite impeachment, immigration still dominates Spanish-language evening news

Advertisement

MRC Latino analyzed every story in Univision and Telemundo evening news for January 2020 and found that immigration continued to be the top priority in the Senate despite the ongoing impeachment process.

Immigration has always been predominant in Spanish-language news. In fact, the five-year MRC Latino study found that immigration accounted for 49% of US domestic reports. Surprisingly, this did not change with the impeachment of the President of the United States.

As shown in the table below, immigration was recorded twice as much as the impeachment at Univision and in Telemundo more than tripled.

However, from this study, another data set emerges that is even more water-soaking, namely the near-zero coverage of the economic miracle that was happening in the Hispanic community. Although we have often recorded these different reports, we have never quantified them in one study.

In January, a historical job report with particular relevance for the Hispanic community guaranteed everyone 14 seconds at Univision, with 82 minutes for immigration that represents a ratio of 354-1, In Telemundo Immigration collected 259 times more coverage like the sparse 26 seconds given to the economic miracle that is occurring within the Hispanic community.

One survey after another shows that the main issues related to Hispanics are employment and business, education and healthcare. Even the liberal UnidosUS (formerly known as the La Raza National Council) conducted a poll that saw immigration do no better than third place, with jobs and the economy at the top.

Why is there such a gap between the topics polled for the Hispanic community and the priorities of the networks? Univision moderator Jorge Ramos approached his daughter’s senior class at Harvard almost five years ago and gave us an insight into why immigration still takes priority in the news of the Spanish language network:

JORGE RAMOS, ELDERLY ANCHOR, UNIVISION: I think the future of Spanish-language media has been secured for decades for one very simple reason: Despite the fact that most of the growth in the Hispanic community comes from people born here, We still have one to two million immigrants who enter legally and illegally every year. Most of them speak Spanish. So we have a market that grows and grows.

Unfortunately, the Hispanic community continues to be largely underserved by networks that continue to prioritize Grevance and Advocacy over news that is relevant to the community. The market continues to cry out for an alternative.

(Many thanks to Kathleen Krumhansl, analyst from MRC Latino, and MRC Latino interns Alexander Reyes and Asun Weninger for their valuable contributions to this study.)