Despite all the risks, Duterte instructs Locsin to terminate VFA

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte urged the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to notify the United States that he was canceling both countries’ Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) despite all warnings from senior security and field officials.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said on Friday February 7 that Duterte had instructed Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea to inform Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin Jr. of his order.

“PRRD (President Rodrigo Roa Duterte) instructs ES (Medialdea) to instruct SFA (Locsin) to send the termination notice to the US government,” said Panelo.

Duterte’s final move sees the Philippines one step closer to lifting the VFA, although he previously said that it would give the US a month to take action.

Duterte announced on January 23 that he wanted to discard the VFA after the US government canceled the visa of his first chief of police and now Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.

Panelo said that Duterte and US President Donald Trump should also “soon” make calls, although he did not disclose what would be discussed.

National security risks. Dutterte’s latest order comes despite warnings from top officials such as Locsin and Defense Minister Delfin Lorenzana of the far-reaching consequences of the Philippines’ lifting of the VFA.

Locsin said the VFA served as a deterrent to Chinese aggression in the West Philippine Sea; relief from major disasters; helped the Philippine military modernize and combat terror; and promoted economic relations not only with the United States, but also with its allies. (READ: Duterte is jeopardizing the security of the Philippines with threats to scrap VFA)

Locsin pressed for a review of the VFA and not for its total revocation.

The FDFA chief said that while this was the President’s prerogative, “maintaining the agreement is seen as more beneficial to the Philippines than any benefits from dismissal.”

Duterte’s decision comes from officials who are pressing for more discussion before proceeding to the high stakes decision.

Locsin previously said that he had already prepared the communication in Washington and that he would only send it himself on direct orders from Duterte. The termination takes place 180 days after the US has received a written notice – Rappler.com