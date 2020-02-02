Designated Survivor canceled again, this time by Netflix

Advertisement

Netflix vetoed Designated Survivor’s hope for a fourth season and canceled the ABC cast after a 10-episode test of the streaming service.

“We are proud to have released a third season of Designated Survivor to followers and can now hold back all three seasons for years,” said an announcement from Netflix. “We are particularly grateful to the star and government producer Kiefer Sutherland, who, as President Kirkman, introduced enthusiasm, commitment and unforgettable efficiency. We also thank the showrunner / government producer Neal Bear for his imaginative, forward-looking and regular handwriting, the inventor / government producer David Guggenheim and the EPs Mark Gordon, Suzan Bymel, Simon Kinberg, Aditya Sood and Peter Noah together with the Solid and the crew who performed convincingly and satisfactorily last season. “

The political drama led by Sutherland was canceled by ABC in 2018 after its second round (average of 3.9 million viewers and a demo ranking of 0.7) had dropped 30 and 40% compared to its first season. The then ABC boss, Channing Dungey, said at the time: “We were far less certain with the artistic path ahead of us than the opposite exhibits that we presented again.”

Designated Survivor has done three backstage shake-ups in the first two seasons. Amy B. Harris (Depraved Metropolis) initially acted as the figurehead of the collection (created by David Guggenheim), which was replaced by Jon Harmon Feldman (Blood & Oil) when it was officially picked up in 2016. Feldman left the company in December 2016 and was replaced by Jeff Melvoin (Military Wives). Then Keith Eisner moved to the second season.

4 months after ABC had hooked the collection, Netflix stepped in to save season 3 with ER veterinarian Neal Baer at the helm. TVLine’s readers gave these 10 episodes an average grade of “B +”, although some had issues with TV-MA topics, language and content.