Descent | Sundance Movie Review

This review is part of our Sundance 2020 coverage.

The Pitch: Before they even take their children on a ski vacation to the Alps, there is already something different in the dynamics between the American couple Billie (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and Pete (Will Ferrell). They cross each other on tiptoe, and the cold air of the Alps is already filled with unspoken resentments and Pete’s lingering grief over the death of his father eight months earlier. But shortly after their installation in their luxurious ski chalet, a simple and unique act upsets the family: an avalanche of barrels controlled towards their open-air restaurant during lunch, and terrorized, Pete grabs his phone and flees, leaving his family behind. The snow is clearing up safely, but the damage to their relationship is already done, and Billie and Pete will face the fallout if their families are to survive.

Minor Force: Making an American adaptation of the dramatic scorching force of Ruben Östlund in 2014 seems like a crazy race. Its alpine setting and dark tone seem absolutely calibrated for a Scandinavian state of mind; it’s a dark and funny tragicomedy about an otherwise enviable family unit torn apart by suppressed feelings, cell phones and a man’s cowardice. There is an exposed philosophical and narrative nihilism that works much better in international art and essay than in theaters on Valentine’s Day.

But Oscar-winning scriptwriters-directors Nat Faxon and Jim Rash for their screenplay behind Alexander Payne’s The Descendants give it their best shot, and the results are as beautifully wistful as you would expect for a release. major American. Apart from the basic premise, some elements of the first act and a disturbing cameo from Kristofer Hivju of Game of Thrones (who was in the original) as a severe station security guy, much of Downhill Forge its own modest path. But it also makes it fairly light, and the passive-aggressive quarrels of a wealthy middle-aged couple feel less important than the meatier, subtextual void of Östlund’s original.

Every day is all we have: What Downhill focuses on, however, are the still universal lamentations of lost youth and avoided responsibility, and these are the moments when Faxon and Rash come closest to capturing the inimitable energy of Force Majeure . To their credit, they unreservedly commit to the dull tone of the original: co-author Jesse Armstrong (Estate) reigns in his caustic spirit to make the most effective moments of Downhill everything that Billie and Pete do not say. These are micro-assaults, which Ferrell and Louis-Dreyfus play hard: Pete’s apologies and the frustrating lack of recognition spur increasingly aggravated Billie, who then attacks Pete in a passive-aggressive manner , and the two engage in a dark dance of conjugal tension that feels only empathetic for the two of them.

And, of course, the family is booked in a resort more suited to young couples without children (“Ibiza of the Alps!”, Gazouille Charlotte, the caricature caretaker of Miranda Otto), throwing the regrets of age and time in their faces. This is even more relieved with the sudden arrival of the friend of Pete Zach (Zach Woods) and his young friend Rosie (Zoë Chao), who unbearably rejoice in their trek without ties across Europe. But all these questions are played with a tenth of the subtlety of the original, the characters squarely indicating their positions with practically no subtext. By reducing the original by more than half an hour and depriving the interpreters of all their energy, it is difficult to really exploit any type of understanding of the procedure.

The verdict: Does Downhill exceed, even equal, the revealing energy of Force Majeure? Of course not. And many things, from the sub-textual complexity of his themes to the deliberately sinuous nature of his rhythm, get lost in translation. Louis-Dreyfus is a perfectly wound passive assault, and the wife’s center in this equation is the major contribution of Faxon and Rash to the existential energy of the remake. But by transforming Force Majeure from a sophisticated tale of broken masculinity into an evidently clear marital drama, Downhill is unfortunately living up to its title.

