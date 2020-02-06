Deputy chief of Aurora PD resigns on Friday; is scheduled to retire in March

Advertisement

AURORA, Colorado. – A deputy head of the Aurora Police Department, who should step down in March, will leave the agency on Friday.

Advertisement

APD spokesman Crystal McCoy confirmed the change on Thursday afternoon.

In December, O’Keefe announced that he would retire in March 2020. The announcement came after APD agent Nate Meier was not examined or released for driving under influence after being found drunk on duty in his patrol car. O’Keefe was the first member of the APD on site.

O’Keefe was to become interim chief of the APD after former boss Nick Metz retired in late 2019.

In a letter sent to the city manager in December, O’Keefe said that “under the current circumstances” it is in the department’s best interest to withdraw from the position.

On Thursday, APD Interim Vanessa chief Wilson said she had requested an internal investigation to determine if O’Keefe had failed to screen Meier for DUI.

Alert me

,