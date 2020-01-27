Denver could learn from Boise's camping ban

Advertisement

DENVER – Life on the street is not easy and finding a place to stay for the night is not as simple as entering a shelter for many Denver homeless people.

“It’s quite difficult. It’s just a dangerous environment. Usually, in shelters to get a bed, there is a certain time limit that you have to respect, and usually they are full before the deadline, and my husband and I have to stay in separate shelters, “A woman named Angela told FOX31.

Angela and her husband were homeless for almost three years.

Currently, the city and county of Denver are appealing a judge’s ruling that the city’s urban camping ban is unconstitutional and criminalizes the homeless.

In doing so, many in Denver are now turning to another city for advice.

Boise, Idaho found a way to overcome the legal challenges to its urban camping ban by slightly amending the law.

The city now requires its police officers to check to make sure there are shelters available before enforcing its camping ban, helping it avoid legal challenges.

“We are more than willing to be mentors in other cities. Collaboration is essential. It is really about meeting people where they are,” said Jodi Peterson, executive director of Boise’s Interfaith Sanctuary Shelter.

However, some argue that what works in Boise may not work in Denver.

Andy McNulty represented the man who brought legal action against the Denver camping ban. He says that Boise’s approach is impractical in a city the size of Denver with hundreds of additional homeless people, and so much more shelter for the police to call and take people away.

“It’s not the solution that will end homelessness, that’s for sure. I think it’s a waste of resources,” said McNulty. “Even though Denver wrote that every officer should call and see if there is a bed available, it does not work for single dads with a child or couples or people with pets.”

