Denver boy battles life-threatening flu B

DENVER – A Denver family knows how dangerous the flu can be this season. Their 7-year-old son Fin spent a week in the pediatric intensive care unit at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children to fight a deadly flu B case last month.

The boy’s mother, Dr. Mindy Banks, said his situation had deteriorated rapidly.

“Her left lung, which had partially collapsed, then completely collapsed overnight, so it was really terrifying,” she said.

The doctors had to perform a procedure to remove a large plug of mucus from Fin’s chest, and then he finally started to feel better.

“It was completely deadly. Without all the support he got from the ICU, he would not have survived, ”said Banks.

End has asthma. He is also allergic to the flu vaccine and has not been vaccinated. But it’s something his family and the doctors at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children recommend.

“We have seen many children arrive with fever, headache, sore throat, muscle pain,” said Dr. Christine Darr, Medical Director of Pediatric Emergencies.

Darr sees a lot of flu B and says it is not too late to protect yourself with a vaccine if it is recommended for you.

