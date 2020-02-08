Dennis Quaid, 65, confirms his engagement to Laura Savoie, 26

Advertisement

Dennis Quaid is out of the market.

The 65-year-old actor confirmed that he was engaged to 26-year-old Laura Savoie after making an application to her in Hawaii.

“It happened on the northernmost level of Oahu, in Turtle Bay. It was a spontaneous process, ”he informed Further. “It was a lot of shock.”

While the timing was a “shock,” the Guardian Entice star admitted that he had bought the ring early to answer the request.

“I had the ring in my pocket … It was kind of a month and a half plan,” he said. “I needed it to be personal.”

Usually Savoie was about to take a selfie with Quaid when he pulled the ring out.

“She really took a selfie of us and I put the ring in the entrance and said,” Do you want to marry me? “- whereupon she fell,” Quaid revealed.

Website Six Quaid confirmed relationship was the College of Texas Ph.D. Scholar in June after being noticed together.

Previously, Quaid dated the Santa Auzins mannequin after his 16-year marriage to Kimberly Buffington in 2018. He was also with Meg Ryan from 1991 to 2001 and P.J. from 1978 to 1983. Soles married.

Savoie had previously made an appointment with Jeremy Piven.