The Catalan Parliament deprived the head of the independence government of the region of his rights as a regional legislator, angering supporters who fought with the police outside the assembly.

Speaker of Parliament Roger Torrent said Barcelona assembly must comply with Spanish court ruling against regional leader Quim Torra to ensure future votes are not found to be invalid, but said he would seek means to quash the decision.

Torra will no longer be able to vote in parliament, but will remain at the head of the Catalan government, despite demands from opposition parties that he be removed from office, said Torrent.

Catalonia unilaterally declared independence in 2017 following a referendum, prompting the Spanish government to impose a direct government in Madrid and to call new elections, in which the independence parties won a majority in Parliament .

Torra subsequently obtained an 18-month ban from the civil service for refusing to remove symbols supporting Catalan activists imprisoned in government buildings during an election campaign. The electoral council deprived Torra of its seat in the Catalan Parliament. The decision was confirmed by the Spanish Supreme Court last week.

Clashes broke out on Monday evening when several hundred people, some of whom waved Catalan flags, protested the decision to deprive Torra of his rights as a legislator.

The Spanish Prime Minister of the Socialist Workers Party, Pedro Sanchez, is expected to attend a meeting in Barcelona next week to define the negotiating agenda to meet Catalonia’s desire for independence.

The leftist separatist party Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) has helped facilitate the confirmation of Sanchez as prime minister this month after a long political stalemate.

The center-right Torra Junts by Catalunya and the ERC, who have a coalition government in the region, disagree on whether to remove Torra from power, which opens up the prospect of a early regional election which would increase political uncertainty in Spain. .

