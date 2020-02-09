Advertisement

Leading Democratic presidential candidates have intensified their pre-primary attacks in New Hampshire. Joe Biden said Bernie Sanders’ democratic socialism would deter moderate-state voters in general elections against Donald Trump.

According to a CNN poll released on Sunday, Sanders has maintained its lead over the other 10 candidates who voted on Tuesday. Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg came second, Biden third, and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren fourth.

Biden, who has long been the leader in the race, is under particular pressure to revive his campaign after suffering a “good punch” result at the Iowa Caucuses last week and finishing fourth. Both Sanders and Buttigieg announced victory in a chaotic race and were too close to call.

At ABCs This Week with George Stephanopoulos, Biden was asked if he believed Democrats could not defeat the president if they had to defend socialism.

“I think it will be incredibly difficult. I won’t say – see if I don’t get the nomination and Bernie gets it, I’ll work for him,” said the former Vice President of the Vermont Senator.

“But I’m telling you something, it’s a bigger climb as a senator or congressman or as a governor on a ticket that calls itself a democratic socialist ticket.”

Trump had already started a negative campaign against the specter of socialism before the November elections, in which Sanders, 78, a self-proclaimed democratic socialist with climate, education, and health plans that cost billions of dollars, is often highlighted.

Biden also called Buttigieg out at a Saturday event, saying the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, a city of 100,000, lacks experience.

“I don’t think we’re a vulnerable party if they nominate me, and I think we’re a vulnerable party if we nominate someone who has never held a higher position than the mayor,” said Biden at a rally in Manchester.

“This guy is not Barack Obama!” He added, declining to compare to Obama during the 2008 presidential campaign when Biden said he lacked experience.

“Well, he’s right, I’m not. And neither is he. None of us are running for president,” Buttigieg told CNN’s Jake Tapper of State of the Union on Sunday, adding: “This is not 2008 – It’s 2020, and we’re in a new moment, demanding a different kind of leadership. “

When asked if “Democrats can defeat Donald Trump if they have to defend socialism,” Buttigieg Stephanopoulos told ABC that it was “more difficult.”

“I think it will be much more difficult. But the bigger concern I have is the further division of the country. You know, when the campaign says you’re either for a revolution or for the status quo – most of us don’t see where we fit in this picture, ”said Buttigieg.

“And the irony at this moment is that we actually have a historic American majority, not just the line we are against, we have to get rid of Donald Trump, but what we are for,” he continued. “Let’s stick together and not blow up the American majority.”

Sanders, who appeared on CNN, was asked about Biden’s criticism that the Democratic Socialist label would injure candidates in other races.

Sanders said that his agenda – a higher minimum wage and health system for everyone – received “overwhelming” support.

“Our agenda is the agenda of working class and middle class Americans,” said Sanders.

Sanders also raised criticism of socialism with Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday, including Trump’s previous allegations that Sanders was a “communist.”

“No. 1 in many ways – in many ways we are a socialist society today. We have a huge budget. It brings money to all areas, ”Sanders replied, saying that Trump had received hundreds of millions in subsidies and tax breaks for his company.

“The difference between my socialism and Trump’s socialism is, in my opinion, that the government should help working families, not billionaires,” he said.

On CBS’s Face the Nation, Buttigieg also responded to criticisms he hadn’t experienced.

A Biden attack, for example, says that Biden “has helped to save the auto industry, which has revitalized the Midwest economy and has led the adoption and implementation of the Recovery Law, which has saved our economy from depression. Pete Buttigieg has revitalized the sidewalks in downtown South Bend with decorative bricks. “

Chris Meagher, Buttigieg’s national spokesman for the press, said: “While Washington politics trivializes what is going on in communities like South Bend, South Bend residents who now have better jobs, higher incomes, and new lives in their city do not believe that her life is a Washington is the punch line of the politician. “

Buttigieg said on Sunday: “Maybe my community looks good from a Washington perspective – looks small from a Washington perspective. But for us it is often the argument in the Washington establishment that looks small. ”

Stephanopoulos asked Warren why she didn’t raise her hand when asked if she had concerns about having a Democratic socialist on the ballot during the New Hampshire television debate on Friday night. But the Massachusetts Senator declined to be drawn.

“So look, I’m not a capitalist. I am a – I believe in markets. I talk about it all the time, ”she said.