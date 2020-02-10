Advertisement

6.24 EST

06:24

Good morning and welcome to the live blog.

With another day until some of the New Hampshire primary school democratic candidates could vote or break, many of them spent the weekend intensifying their attacks on each other.

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s poor performance in Iowa put pressure on him to revive his campaign, and he began to resist that Bernie Sanders’ democratic socialism would deter voters in temperate states. He also criticized Pete Buttigieg questioning whether the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana had enough experience to lead the party.

ABC news politics

(@ABCPolitics)

@GStephanopoulos: “So you think Democrats can’t defeat Trump if they have to defend socialism?”

Joe Biden: "I think it will be incredibly difficult."

February 9, 2020

In the meantime, Buttigieg’s strong performance in Iowa appears to have made him the primary target for the other candidates’ attacks.

Sanders accused him of receiving contributions from the rich and asked whether he would stand up to the Wall Street Tycoons or the “corporate elite” while Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren expressed similar concerns about ABC’s This Week. She said that “the billionaires’ coalition is not exactly what is going to upset us.” Biden said the same program that Buttigieg was unable to “unite the black community”.

Buttigieg later admitted that he was fine and raised some criticisms when he was fighting in New Hampshire. “We are the most dynamic campaign in the State of New Hampshire, thanks to you,” he said to several hundred spectators in Dover, while at a previous event in Nashua said: we cannot risk further dividing the Americans. “

While most of the contestants will be out and about in New Hampshire today, it turned out that Sander’s campaign plans to ask for a “partial repeat” of last week’s results from the Iowa Caucuses.

An election campaigner confirmed the plans on Sunday evening before the candidates were asked to call on the Iowa Democratic Party on Monday to reassess the results. A Recanvass is not a recount, but a verification of the number of votes to ensure that the results have been added correctly. Read more about this here.

We will keep an eye on this and some of the other important events that are taking place today.

Trump offers an election year budget plan of $ 4.8 trillion that will reuse previously refused cuts in national programs to promise a balanced budget in 15 years while strengthening the military and increasing social security and Medicare To leave services unaffected. This is due at 8:00 p.m. ET.