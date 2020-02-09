Democratic socialism: the problem is that it's both

Advertisement

Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H., February 7, 2020. (Mike Segar / Reuters)

The problem with democratic socialism is that it is both.

Advertisement

New Orleans

Iain Murray grew up reading and writing by candlelight, not because he lived in premodern times, but because he lived in democratic socialism.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and other contemporary American advocates of democratic socialism rely heavily on the democratic part, which is at least partially a question of marketing. Taking your talk of democratic principles seriously requires forgetfulness and gullibility: During the last great uprising of democratic socialism in the English-speaking world – in the United Kingdom in the 1970s when young Iain Murray, now a fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, was doing his homework he in the light of coals and candles – the so-called democratic socialists welcomed democracy, if it suited them, and the anti-democratic, illiberal and sometimes murderous ways of governing, if they suited their political agenda better, with left-wing activists like the young Jeremy Corbyn who works tirelessly for the Soviet Union, its purges and its gulags. In the United States, Noam Chomsky rejected reports of Pol Pot’s genocide as right-wing propaganda. Later, young Bernie Sanders and his new bride would spend honeymoons in the Soviet Union, while the Communist Party leaders set up a new and more modern Gestapo to fight democrats and dissidents. History advises us to look at the first adjective in “democratic socialism” with some skepticism.

But socialism, which in the post-war period made the United Kingdom a world pre-industrial backlog of world power, was thoroughly democratic. The policy that turned the light on in London was not imposed on the British people by a repressive junta. And that’s part of the problem of democratic socialism, as Sanders et al. Imagine: It is both. In the United States, we use the word “democratic” as if it were synonymous with “decent” or “accountable”, but 51 percent of people can destroy a country as easily and thoroughly as 10 percent of them. Because of this, the United States has a Bill of Rights and other restrictions on democratic power.

The United Kingdom, which has a parliamentary form of government, does not enjoy such formal protection. A British government with an electoral mandate can go wild like under the post-war democratic-socialist governments and peak in the “Winter of Discontent” in 1978/79.

“I grew up in the north of England,” says Murray. “It gets dark there very early in winter.” A series of government union strikes left the UK without a garbage collector, and garbage piled up on the streets. There was a lack of food and fuel when strikes paralyzed the transport system. Healthcare workers in the country’s national health system went on strike, nurses, nurses and hospital staff gave up their jobs and left sick Britons unable to get medical care. The bodies of the deceased piled up for months because the gravedigger union was also on strike. Eventually, the interruptions in fuel and labor caused the electrical system to fail. Hence the candles.

This was not the first time: in 1970, a similar work action had forced British hospitals to operate by candlelight. Think about it: A year after the Americans landed on the moon, English were medically treated under neo-medieval conditions in a fire-only medical world.

This was not done in the Soviet Union by Joseph Stalin, in North Korea by Kim Jong-il, in China by Chairman Mao or in Cuba by Fidel Castro. This happened only 41 years ago in England, in living memory. Bernie Sanders was 40 years old to remember, just as he is today enough to know better.

The problems of socialism are problems of socialism – problems related to the lack of markets, innovation and free entrepreneurship and, above all, problems related to the epistemological impossibility of socialist promise: a rational, central planning of economic action. The problems of socialism are not the problems of authoritarianism and are not cured by democracy. Socialism and authoritarianism often (almost always) go hand in hand, but socialism alone, even if it is the result of democratic elections and truly democratic processes, is a bottomless source of misery. The Soviet gulags and hunger genocide, Chinese prison camps and the Pyongyang psychosis are not the only exhibits in the case against socialism, and the case against socialism is also the case against democratic socialism, as the UK experience shows ,

Murray talks about his upcoming book The Socialist Temptation at a CEI event in New Orleans and describes the inherent tensions in democratic socialism. “The tyranny of the majority means that you have no rights,” he says. “Early democratic societies recognized that you have to have rights; The extent of these rights usually depends on how powerful democracy is. One reason why the United States had such a large legal system so early was that democracy was pretty powerful. Socialists adopt the language of rights by introducing positive rather than negative rights – they will speak of the right to work or to live – but not the right to be left alone, which is inherently contrary to democratic socialism. “

The destructive nature of socialism is not based on its tendency to trample democracy (although socialism often tramples on democracy), but on its total disregard for rights – rights that exist in the context of the United States and other liberal-democratic systems beyond the reach of majorities. We have the Bill of Rights to protect freedom of expression and the press, the free exercise of religion, etc., not because we expect majorities to reliably support and protect those rights, but because we expect majorities to be hostile to them ,

Hence the stupidity of complaints about our commitment to protecting freedom of speech that are offensive, divisive, extreme, etc. That is precisely the point of the First Amendment – the other type of speech does not need to be protected because it cannot be objected to. Other rights – property rights and the right to act between them – are constantly and predictably on the wrong side of the majority. But they are no less fundamental than the right to freedom of expression, and they are no less necessary for a thriving and prosperous society. Socialism destroys societies by eviscerating or restricting these rights. Doing this with the blessing of 50 percent plus part of the population doesn’t make it less immoral or less caustic.

Conservatives understand the case against socialism. However, at a moment of rising populism, it can be difficult to plead to keep democracy in a very small box – to recognize the difference between useful democratic procedures and a more general democratic ethos of the majority. Those who have cultivated We the People have left themselves without a very plausible moral or political basis to tell them to jump into a lake if they demand immoral and destructive politics.

But it was the people who ruined the United Kingdom with socialism in the 1970s, and it is the people who are threatening to do the same to this United States today.