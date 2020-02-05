Democratic Presidential Debates: Here's who will share the stage every night in the second round

Advertisement

On Thursday night, CNN announced which of the 20 leading Democratic presidential candidates could share the stage in which night phase of the second round of debates scheduled to take place in Detroit later this month.

The ten candidates for Night 1 are Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg. Among those who come on stage in Night 2 are Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Julian Castro and Cory Booker. These debates are moderated by CNN’s Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper.

Here is the full list:

Night 1 (broadcast Tuesday, July 30 at 8 / 7c on CNN)

Steve Bullock, governor of Montana

Pete Buttigieg, Mayor of South Bend, Ind.

John Delaney, former advisor in Maryland

John Hickenlooper, former Colorado governor

Amy Klobuchar, Senator from Minnesota

Beto O’Rourke, former advisor in Texas

Tim Ryan, Ohio consultant

Bernie Sanders, Vermont consultant

Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts Senator

Marianne Williamson, self-help writer

Night 2 (broadcast Wednesday, July 31 at 8 / 7c on CNN)

Michael Bennet, Colorado Senator

Joe Biden, former vice president

Cory Booker, New Jersey Senator

Julian Castro, former HUD secretary

Invoice de Blasio, Mayor of New York

Tulsi Gabbard, Hawaii consultant

Kirsten Gillibrand, New York Senator

Kamala Harris, Senator from California

Jay Inslee, governor of Washington

Andrew Yang, former tech manager

