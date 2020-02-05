Democratic Presidential Debates: Here's who will share the stage every night in the second round

SIMILAR POSTS
On Thursday night, CNN announced which of the 20 leading Democratic presidential candidates could share the stage in which night phase of the second round of debates scheduled to take place in Detroit later this month.
The ten candidates for Night 1 are Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg. Among those who come on stage in Night 2 are Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Julian Castro and Cory Booker. These debates are moderated by CNN’s Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper.
Here is the full list:
Night 1 (broadcast Tuesday, July 30 at 8 / 7c on CNN)
Steve Bullock, governor of Montana
Pete Buttigieg, Mayor of South Bend, Ind.
John Delaney, former advisor in Maryland
John Hickenlooper, former Colorado governor
Amy Klobuchar, Senator from Minnesota
Beto O’Rourke, former advisor in Texas
Tim Ryan, Ohio consultant
Bernie Sanders, Vermont consultant
Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts Senator
Marianne Williamson, self-help writer
Night 2 (broadcast Wednesday, July 31 at 8 / 7c on CNN)
Michael Bennet, Colorado Senator
Joe Biden, former vice president
Cory Booker, New Jersey Senator
Julian Castro, former HUD secretary
Invoice de Blasio, Mayor of New York
Tulsi Gabbard, Hawaii consultant
Kirsten Gillibrand, New York Senator
Kamala Harris, Senator from California
Jay Inslee, governor of Washington
Andrew Yang, former tech manager
What do you think of the matchups? Which night time are you most likely to tune in to? Beat the feedback.