Democratic presidential campaign 2020: Amy Klobuchar advances in New Hampshire

Democratic presidential candidate for 2020, Senator Amy Klobuchar, speaks during the New Hampshire campaign event on February 9, 2020. (Brendan McDermid / Reuters)

Granite State voters could breathe new life into the Minnesota Senator’s campaign tomorrow.

Hanover, N.H. – Amy Klobuchar, after her fierce debate in Manchester on Friday night, attracted many viewers as she crossed New Hampshire this weekend. She spoke at Dartmouth College a few hours after Pete Buttigieg was there on Saturday, and both candidates drew roughly the same number of participants. On Sunday, more than 700 people came to her in Manchester and another 1,100 came to Nashua, while Buttigieg had 1,800 spectators at his individual event in Nashua on the same day. The crowds for Joe Biden were much smaller.

Interest in Klobuchar at these events coincided with interest in her online and is confirmed in the surveys: two separate follow-up surveys, which were conducted after the debate, showed that she finished third in New Hampshire. In Suffolk’s poll, it rose from 6 to 14 percent after the debate, a few points ahead of Biden and Elizabeth Warren, while Bernie Sanders was in second place with 27 percent and Buttigieg with 19 percent.

In short, Klobuchar appears to be speeding up her pace in New Hampshire, and support for her could increase in the final hours of the race. At the beginning of the campaign, Klobuchar’s nerves at times seemed to get better than she was in the debating phase, but she felt comfortable on the stump of this weekend. With a smile on Dartmouth’s face, she was skillfully different from all her opponents. She remembered when the ABC debate moderator asked, “Do we think a socialist should run the lot? I was the only one who raised my hand and said, “No, not really.” Bernie and I are friends. I appreciate his service, but I don’t think he should run the ticket. “

I’ve seen Klobuchar give her stump speech four times – twice in Iowa and twice in New Hampshire – and it gets better every time she pounds the topics of choice and (relative) moderation. The timing of their jokes has even improved.

“I won every place, every race and every time. I won until fourth grade, ”she said in Manchester. All of their male rivals “brag about things on the debate stage, so that’s my thing.”

“Back then my slogan – which I’ve given up since then – was” All the way with Amy K. “” she added with a laugh. “I don’t think we want to go here now.”

In Klobuchar’s sketch, she paints a picture of a humble and sometimes challenging upbringing: her mother grew up poor in Milwaukee and spent her entire adult life as a second-grade teacher in Minnesota. Her father was an alcohol journalist and the two separated when she was 15. When her father finally faced the choice of prison or treatment for alcoholism, he decided to seek treatment and was “persecuted by grace” in his own words. Said Klobuchar. The 91-year-old still meets with the Alcoholics Anonymous group at his assisted living center, but “he says it’s pretty difficult to have a drink here anyway.”

She also amused patriot fans in New Hampshire by telling them that her father had written a book four decades ago entitled “This is still relevant”: Will the Vikings ever win the Super Bowl?

Klobuchar’s ability to make the crowd laugh several times in the course of a stump speech is something you won’t see at events for Sanders, Buttigieg, Warren, or Biden, which are generally humorless.

“Her charm came into play much more than debates,” Amy Feitelson of Rye, N.H. told me after the Dartmouth event. “I like their practical attitude.” She added that she chose Klobuchar after “mostly thinking about who can beat Trump?”

“I am very leaning towards Amy,” said a third-class teacher named Jess from Hanover, who brought her two small children to the event. “I love that she does things. It has made working with Republicans part of its platform. “

“I like the dullness and directness of Amy,” said Hannah Romer from western Lebanon, who is still trying to choose between Klobuchar and Warren.

Where is Klobuchar going from here? There are simply too many unknowns to predict with certainty. But a strong third place tomorrow would likely mean that their campaign is alive to fight another day. She said over the weekend that she’s raised $ 2.5 million since the debate, and any candidate with a good chance of crossing the 15 percent threshold to win delegates in future competitions will have a strong incentive in the Stay racing.

But is there a real chance that the Democratic Party with Amy K. as flag bearer actually wants to go all the way, or is it more likely that Klobuchar’s continued candidacy will only split the “moderate” vote with Buttigieg and help Sanders? Would you like to extend your lead in the race? It’s difficult to say.

One thing is clear – and that cannot be said of Klobuchar’s Senate colleagues from New York or California – that their political holdings have increased due to the 2020 presidential campaign. While Kamala Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand and Beto O’Rourke left before casting a single vote, Klobuchar is still in the fight and their message resonates. “If you’re fed up with the extremes in our politics and the noise and nonsense, you’ll have a home with me,” she said on Sunday before the crowd in Manchester. The management was greeted with loud applause.