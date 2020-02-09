Democratic Debate Live Stream Video: Biden and Bernie compete against each other at night 2

Advertisement

Ten candidates down, 10 candidates out!

NBC will host the second night of key democratic debates on Thursday evening and will stay in the Adrienne Arsht Middle for Performing Arts in downtown Miami.

The lecture could be broadcast on MSNBC and Telemundo together with NBC – but you can also stream it here on TVLine, from 9:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. CT / 6:00 p.m. PT.

Advertisement

Well-known candidates such as Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Julián Castro, Amy Klobuchar and Beto O’Rourke (en español) were present at night 1 of the debates. TVLine then interviewed the readers to find out which three candidates they found most spectacular. Warren was 33 percent ahead of the vote, which Castro (18 percent) and Booker (16 percent) accepted. The three voters on the bottom were Jay Inslee, John Delaney and Tim Ryan (see results).

That night’s two-hour match-up includes Joe Biden, “Mayor Pete” Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, and Bernie Sanders, among others. Each candidate could have 60 seconds to answer questions and 30 seconds to counter arguments.

NBC Nightly Information Moderator Lester Holt will act as moderator again every two hours of the conversation. At this very moment, Suvannah Guthrie and José Díaz-Balart from Telemundo will be part of him until 9:00 p.m., while Chuck Todd from Meet the Press and Rachel Maddow from MSNBC seem to be part of until 10:00 p.m. – hopefully without any technical problems Time.

In the livestream above, press PLAY and enter the feedback along with your Nighttime 2 reactions.