Democratic debate: has Amy Klobuchar stopped Pete Buttigieg's momentum?

Advertisement

Amy Klobuchar speaks at the Manchester Democratic Presidential Debate on February 7, 2020. (Brian Snyder / Reuters)

It’s really the only question that matters after Friday’s competition.

Advertisement

Manchester, N.H.

Pete Buttigieg’s strong finish in Iowa, where he ended up less than two points behind Bernie Sanders in the final vote and was roughly equal in state delegations, has driven him up in New Hampshire polls. In the Suffolk follow-up survey, Buttigieg Sanders in New Hampshire followed 11 to 24 percent just before Iowa. In the same follow-up survey from February 5-6, he had closed the gap in one point – 23 to 24 percent.

Did something happen at the Friday debate in Manchester to change the dynamics of the race?

The leader Sanders seemed to get away relatively unscathed. Joe Biden was the only candidate on stage to find him hard hit by Medicare for All and Sanders’ support for gun rights, but there was no crucial moment in which the socialist Vermonter was lost in New Hampshire.

Buttigieg, on the other hand, took some tough pictures of Amy Klobuchar, who portrayed the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, as a child. “We have a newcomer to the White House and see where he took us,” said Klobuchar after finding that Buttigieg was the “cool newcomer” himself. She beat Buttigieg because he would rather “watch cartoons” than impeachment against the Senate. Klobuchar shaded the truth a little. Indeed, Buttigieg said: “I live and breathe politics and find it exhausting. It’s just that – it gets you down and makes you look at cartoons instead. “But he continued that this was a” temptation “to which” the cynics “want to let the Democrats give themselves.

Klobuchar was on firm ground when she sought Buttigieg’s support for Medicare for All. Buttigieg said in the debate that he was consistently “consistent” on the Medicare for All issue, but in 2018 he tweeted: “I, Pete Buttigieg, politician, will now and immediately declare, highly affirmative and undoubtedly, to the ages, that I prefer Medicare for All because I prefer any measure that would help protect all Americans. ”

The former mayor also drew fire from other candidates on stage. “I don’t know what has happened about Barack Obama in the past and Joe Biden was so bad,” said Joe Biden. Buttigieg replied that these “successes were phenomenally important because they hit the moment”, but that “now we have to meet this moment and this moment is different.”

All in all, Biden was more lively than in the past, but still performed erratically. “I scored a goal in Iowa and I will likely score a goal here,” said the former vice president at the beginning of the debate. Elizabeth Warren, who probably needs more good news from New Hampshire than Biden (he still has a chance in South Carolina regardless of Tuesday’s end), was bleak on Friday night. She preferred to stick to her script instead of arguing violently with her opponents. It may have stayed above the struggle, but it hasn’t done much to stay on top of the voters’ minds.

The New Hampshire competition was Klobuchar’s best debate overall. She was ready and collected, and from her point of view it was wise to meet Buttigieg, whose followers most overlap with hers. Her attacks on Buttigieg certainly didn’t seem to be powerful enough to drop Buttigieg, as Chris Christie’s attack on Marco Rubio did during the 2016 GOP debate. But was it enough debate for Klobuchar to overtake Buttigieg in New Hampshire and become a real nominee? We’ll know soon enough.